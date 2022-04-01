Will he finally play? Brighton’s manager spoke about Moisés Caicedo after annulling Messi

Moisés Caicedo’s situation at Brighton is not good as he does not have minutes and has not yet made his debut in the Premier League. The fans of the English team ask that the Ecuadorian midfielder play, but Graham Potter, DT of the ‘Seagulls’, trusts other players and does not give other players a chance.

+ Abysmal difference: This is how the value of ‘La Tri’ rose throughout the Qualifiers

+ He showed it off to his teammates: The Ecuador player who exchanged the Messi shirt

+ Against the powers? From ‘La Tri’ they talked about the friendlies prior to Qatar 2022

‘Moi’ is a key player in the Ecuadorian National Team, where he demonstrates his high level and gives evidence to Potter for not putting him in despite the fact that the team needs variants in the midfield. After Caicedo was a figure against Argentina, the Brighton manager revealed if he will have minutes this weekend.

“It’s fantastic for Jakub, Moises, Alexis, they’ll be involved in a fantastic (Qatar 2022) tournament. They’ll experience different things and take a step as people and grow. It’s an opportunity for them to develop, which is great for us. Moises is ill, so he will miss the game.”Potter said at a news conference.

Caicedo must recover in order to be taken into account next week. The pressure from the fans and the press to see him play is increasing, so his opportunity could be close. Brighton needs to get positive results, otherwise Potter’s continuity will be in danger and they could change their manager.