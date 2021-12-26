will he have his The Amazing Spider-Man 3?

Ever since we saw Andrew Garfield in action in Spider-Man in No Way Home, hopes have been rekindled for the completion of his trilogy, and Twitter searches are trending for The Amazing Spider-Man 3. After the first two films with Garfield, the second film saga on the Wall Climbing ended early after the poor results at the box office and after the agreement between Sony and Marvel Studios.

Prior to the introduction of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War, indeed, the third film with Andrew Garfield was scheduled to release in theaters on June 10, 2016, followed by the fourth installment in 2018; then some spin-off about Venom and the Sinister Six, with Gustav Fiers / The Gentleman (Michael Massee), who would act as an obscure Nick Fury, recruiting Spider-Man’s various enemies for a team

This was hinted at by the post credit scene of The Amazing Spider-Man 2. In a canceled post credit scene, however, we will have seen that Oscorp had kept Osborn alive thanks to cryogenics, with the consequent return of Norman Osborn (Chris Cooper) as Green Goblin versus Andrew Garfield’s hero. Another deleted scene would show Richard Parker (Campbell Scott), Peter’s father scientist, returned to life to console his son after the death of his beloved Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone).

Indeed, Dennis Leary, interpreter of Gwen’s father in the saga, in a 2015 interview for IGN revealed the plot of the hypothetical third film with Andrew Garfield:

“For 3 there was the idea that Spider-Man would be able to create a formula that would bring people back to life. So I, Captain George Stacy, would have come back stronger than before “.

Two years later director Marc Webb explained that The Amazing Spider-Man 3 he would have had to cross paths with the Sinister Six spin-off and Cooper would have reprized the role of Green Goblin:

“His head had been frozen and he would be brought back to life. Then we had that character called The Gentleman… We had some ideas on how to do it, but I think maybe we were thinking too far when we started building those things. [Osborn] he would be the main villain. He was about to come out and lead the Sinister Six. We also talked about including Vulture, actually. “

Andrew Garfield vs Jamie Foxx

Andrew Garfield may also return only in an Electro spin-off. Jamie Foxx’s character has been very well received in his latest version and the rumors about his film are very heated; Garfield’s Spider-Man presence is more of a hope, but the villain movie isn’t confirmed either.

The latest dialogue between Electro and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man in the latest Marvel movie references Miles Morales: Jamie Foxx’s villain comments on the appearance of his nemesis, specifying that he would have preferred a black Spider-Man. Protagonist of Spider-Man: A new universe, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe the existence of Miles Morales had already been hinted at in Spider-Man: Homecoming when Aaron Davis (Donald Glover) remembered that his nephew is called just that.

It would be worth reviewing all the Spider-Man movies, including those with Andrew Garfield. Click here to buy the 7 Blu-ray box on Amazon.