Will he leave ‘Euphoria’? Zendaya’s future for Season 3 revealed

The season 2 from ‘euphoria‘ premiered a few weeks ago with enormous success and it has already been confirmed that the HBO Max series will have a third installment.

After the first delivery we observe that in this new one many other characters have taken more prominence. In this way, although Zendaya she continues to be the narrator of the fiction through her character Rue Bennet, it is true that not all the important plots are about her.

On the other hand, Zendaya She has become one of the most sought-after actresses of the moment after her success in ‘SpiderMan: No Homecoming’ that is why many are wondering if the actress could be in the third season.

A question you have answered the head of HBOCasey Bloys, to ‘TVLine’ where he forcefully states: “She will be in the third season“.

“It’s hard to imagine doing the series without her.“, he explains. To later say about the future of ‘Euphoria’ beyond season 3: “I am very excited about what they have planned [para la temporada 3]. So I’ll leave that to them. I will say that, generally speaking, we trust where they want to take these characters. So we’ll let the creative team lead the way.”





Zendaya in ‘Euphoria’ | HBO

Zendaya talks about the leading role of the rest of the characters in ‘Euphoria’

In addition, Zendaya explains in an interview with ‘EW’ the reason why Rue is not the undisputed protagonist in season 2:

“It was important for certain characters that we really didn’t get to see much of last season to have more time to get to know them and explore their characters,” he said. “We never leave Rue and what she’s dealing with from her. We’re with her all the time.”

Surely you are interested in:

The public kiss of Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike (‘Euphoria’) with which they confirm their relationship