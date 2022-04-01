Will he return with Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? What Antonio Brown asks to return to the NFL

Antonio Brown would have the opportunity to play with Tom Brady again in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to the retirement of coach Bruce Arians. It is already known what the receiver asks to return to the NFL.

The low season market NFL does not stop moving and after seeing how the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs signed receivers of the stature of Tyreek Hill and Marquez Valdes-Scantlingrespectively, the name of Anthony Brown is once again a temptation Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The possibility of Brown returning to the Buccaneers after accusing Bruce Arians of wanting to make him play with broken bones would sound almost impossible, but the retirement of Tampa Bay’s head coach begins to open a small door for Antonio to get back together with TB12.

Antonio Brown was a key player in obtaining the seventh Super Bowl title from Tom Brady by scoring a touchdown in the LV Super Bowl and finishing with 483 yards and 4 touchdowns in the regular season. Will TB12 be encouraged to bring him back?

The friendship between Tom Brady and Antonio Brown does not seem to be at its best, despite the fact that AB apologized to TB12 for having offended him. However, before the receiver’s confession about what do you ask to return to the NFLan old friend could help you on a new occasion.

Will he return with Brady to the Bucs? What Brown asks to return to the NFL

“I need fix my ankle, but I just want to make sure that I have an obligation or a commitment to a team. It’s a lot for a man to have surgery with no idea where he’s going to work or who he’s going to work for.” Antonio Brown told the TMZ portal to explain that his The requirement to return to the NFL is that the organization that first hires him helps him undergo surgery for the injury he has.