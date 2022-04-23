Will Helen Mirren Return For Fast X? This is what the actress says

During the last decade, the Fast and Furious The franchise has been raking in impressive billing from its “Fast Family.” As the main franchise supposedly comes to an end. with the upcoming two-part finale , there are many possibilities as to who we could see. One fan favorite we’re curious about is Helen Mirren, who has appeared as Magdalene “Queenie” Shaw in three movies so far, including a spinoff. hobbs and shaw. Then she will be part of x fast?

What x fast started production this week , Helen Mirren was asked if she is on the call sheet. This was her response:

Oh, I hope so! My God, yes, I hope so. [laughs] I think you will, actually.

When Helen Mirren spoke with the envelope the actress showed some enthusiasm to return to the Fast franchise. While she began by sharing her “hope” to play Queenie again, she then sounded a little more defined after taking a moment to start responding. Either she’s already in the cast, or she maybe she was reminded to call director Justin Lin about the next blockbuster.

Mirren first joined the Fast and Furious franchise for 2017 The fate of the furious. She plays the mother of Jason Statham, Luke Evans and Vanessa Kirby’s characters, Deckard, Owen and Hattie Shaw. The British actress then returned for the 2019 spin-off. hobbs and shaw before recently reprising the role from last year F9 during a hilarious car ride sequence alongside Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto.

In F9, Queenie had just been released from prison and had returned to a life of crime to steal an expensive necklace when Dom came looking for her. As the main series of films looks to conclude her run of more than two decades with x fast and one more movie, we expect almost the entire Fast family to return. And hey, if Helen Mirren is up for it, put her on!

x fast It is expected to star franchise regulars including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang. The film will also feature new additions, with aquaman‘s Jason Momoa playing the bad guy , captain marvel ‘s Brie Larson having been welcomed Y the suicide squad rising star Daniela Melchior joins the cast. Momoa also seems to have revealed that Charlize Theron is back as encryption as well.