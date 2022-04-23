Entertainment

Will Helen Mirren Return For Fast X? This is what the actress says

During the last decade, the Fast and Furious The franchise has been raking in impressive billing from its “Fast Family.” As the main franchise supposedly comes to an end. with the upcoming two-part finale, there are many possibilities as to who we could see. One fan favorite we’re curious about is Helen Mirren, who has appeared as Magdalene “Queenie” Shaw in three movies so far, including a spinoff. hobbs and shaw. Then she will be part of x fast?

What x fast started production this week, Helen Mirren was asked if she is on the call sheet. This was her response:

Oh, I hope so! My God, yes, I hope so. [laughs] I think you will, actually.

