Will Hollywood stars save cinema thanks to Instagram?

The cinema was already in crisis before the pandemic, due to the competition with an increasingly rich and quality offer of television series by the streaming platforms. If the future of independent auteur cinema is uncertain, the Hollywood star they certainly did not stand by and watch.

Some of them in particular have made themselves real brands, ranging from music to television, passing through fashion, cosmetics and even spirits. You never know, better to optimize. Loved by the public and sponsors, Hollywood stars today also measure their power through the followers of social profiles, in particular Instagram.

And it doesn’t just happen in the film industry: let’s think of footballers, who are able to move consumers like few others in the world. An example: when Zlatan Ibrahimovic published, on 12 July, the trailer of the film dedicated to him (Zlatan, coming in January 2022) on his Instagram, reached a million views in just a few minutes. Much faster than if the video was only uploaded to their YouTube channel by Lucky Red, the production company.

Even in the cinema and on television it is like this: there are stars with so much media power as to make a title immediately more attractive only with their presence. It is not always a guarantee of quality, but in the meantime we ensure a good slice of the public. Last example? Lady Gaga called by Ridley Scott for his film House of Gucci. Let’s see which are the 10 Hollywood stars with the greatest ability to move viewers.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

With its 265 million followers Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson he could easily run for president of the United States. And many think that his goal in the coming years is just that.

In the meantime he is the protagonist of at least two films a year (in which he always plays himself), gives advice on how to train and develop willpower, updates us on his “cheat meals”, tries to grab the title of best dad in the world, is the testimonial of a well-known sportswear brand and has also put its tequila, Teramana, on the market.

Its strength is pleasure in a transversal way: children, mothers, fathers, grandmothers love it. All. Soon he will also be a superhero, Black Adam. The limit is no longer even the sky.

Here is our interview with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Selena Gomez

Perhaps in Italy it is less known than in America, but Selena Gomez on Instagram he has an immense following: 256 million followers. Although she said some time ago that she removed the Instagram app from her phone: seeing her photos and comments made her anxious.

Star of the Disney Channel, she is a singer who loves cinema very much. She was Cinderella in (2008) in Another Cinderella Story and moved to auteur cinema in 2013 thanks to Spring Breakers by Harmony Korine. He has worked with directors such as Adam McKay, Jim Jarmusch and Woody Allen, respectively in The big bet, The dead don’t die And A rainy day in New York, and is the voice of Mavis in the animated saga Hotel Transylvania.

Not only that: she is also a television producer (Thirteen Netflix is ​​her work) and, like many fellow singers and actresses (see Rihanna, Lady Gaga and JLo) she launched her own cosmetics brand. He has also worked with UNICEF since 2008.

J.Lo

What about JLo? Dancer, singer, actress, businesswoman. Everything he touches becomes a money factory. How The Rock bases his character on the concept of iron will and constant physical and mental training. She also has her own line of beauty products.

She is the one who led to the birth of Google Images: when at the Grammy Awards 2000 she wore a green Versace dress that became iconic (and which 20 years later still looks fabulous to her) people all over the world searched en masse for the “jungle dress ”by JLo. This is how Google figured out they needed to create an image search engine. If this is not shifting attention.

The latest masterpiece is the flashback with Ben Affleck: organized or genuine, just a few clicks on the Instagram profile of Jennifer Lopez to capture the attention of half the world.

Zendaya

We perhaps know her only as Mary Jane in the new films dedicated to Spider-Man, but 105 million followers around the world know that Zendaya is one of the rising stars most loved by young audiences.

Singer, dancer, fashion icon. It is above all in the cinema and on TV Zendaya is grinding hits. Besides Spider-Man, took part in the musical with Hugh Jackman The Greatest Showman, she just won an Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria and we will see her soon in Denis Villeneuve’s film Dunes, which will be presented at the Venice International Film Festival.

Vin Diesel

In Italy perhaps not everyone knows, but Vin Diesel is the original voice of Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 73.3 million followers on Instagram, he is the protagonist, producer and eminence gray of one of the most successful sagas in the history of cinema: Fast & Furious.

Thanks to the character of Dominic Toretto, a very affectionate fanbase has been created, ready to follow him en masse in the hall at each new chapter. So it was also for the last film in the series: Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga, in which we meet Dom’s brother, Jakob, played by John Cena.

Priyanka Chopra

Miss World in 2000, millionaire contracts with jewelry houses, UNICEF ambassador, marriage to singer Nick Jonas. Bollywood star, Priyanka Chopra on Instagram has 67.6 million followers.

In Hollywood he worked in films such as Baywatch, We Can Be Heroes by Robert Rodriguez and especially in the TV series Quantum.

Gal Gadot

Model, successful actress, mother of three girls: Gal Gadot really Wonder Woman. Discovery at the cinema thanks to the saga of Fast & Furious, was chosen by Zack Snyder to play the Amazon superheroine.

With her 60.8 million followers on Instagram she is one of the most followed and loved superhero performers by the public. Despite the mixed reviews on films dedicated to DC characters, viewers each time point to her Wonder Woman as one of the best elements.

Here is our interview with Gal Gadot.

Robert Downey jr.

His career seemed over, then, thanks to the role of Tony Stark, founder of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey jr. is reborn.

On the other hand it is Iron Man, the most loved Avenger by the public. With its 50.8 million followers it shows that, at least in the cinema, the Iron Man team wins and a lot is due precisely to the actor’s ability to empathize with the public, who loved his story of fall and rise.

Chris Hemsworth

Just a hair below Robert Downey jr., It is Chris Hemsworth the second most loved Avengers, at least looking at his 50.3 million followers on Instagram.

The Australian actor is loved by the public not only because he plays Thor, the god of thunder, but also because he shares a lot of his family life on social networks (in addition to impressive workouts). She certainly earned a lot of points when she showed the photo of the dinosaur-shaped cake she made for her daughter’s birthday (and she’s not the only one).

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds at the moment it is a guarantee in the cinema: everything it touches is a success. Deadpool, the Pokemon movie, now Free Guy. His 38.6 million followers on Instagram know that he is one of the most respected and well-liked actors in Hollywood: he often shows videos with his friend Hugh Jackman and it is thanks to his influence that in Free Guy they have participated in both Jackman, that Channing Tatum and other stars.

Reynolds is also another very affectionate father and husband: with his wife Blake Lively they form one of the most loved couples in Hollywood, often sharing moments of their family life.

Like The Rock, Ryan Reynolds also created his own spirit, gin Aviation.

Here is our interview with Ryan Reynolds.