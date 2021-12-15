Will Hugh Jackman Return as Wolverine in Marvel Movie?

Hugh Jackman, Wolverine par excellence, it could return to cover its iconic role in the film based on Secret Wars. In fact, the actor underwent 6 interviews with the director Kevin Feige, and Marvel Studios would seem eager to have him as Wolverine in the big project they are about to embark on.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe it could create an event that will have the success and grandeur of Avengers: Endgame, box office record. It is a work inspired by Secret Wars, a miniseries in 12 comics regarded as one of the stories most impressive of the Marvel universe, and which involves many characters.

The cinematic transpositions seen so far have been quite free to interpret and rework the comic book material. The public might expect to see the Fantastic Four, the X-Men they Avengers. Kevin Feige has so far not released any press releases or announcements describing the project, even in a minimal part, but he is certainly working hard to start making it happen.

Secret Wars has been mentioned in several interviews by other creators, such as i Russo brothers. But at what point is the project? One of the biggest news leaked from inside sources reports that Hugh Jackman is in the process of negotiating to return to the role of Wolverine.

Given the actor’s importance and the success he had in filling the role, the talks were certainly very serious. The cast for Secret Wars it is meant to be huge, and this is just a taste of the masterpiece that could come out. The actors involved and their characters could surpass even the giant of cinema Avengers: Endgame.

Hugh Jackman appeared in a brief cameo, lasting 24 seconds overall, in X-Men: First Class, but certainly its appearance in Secret Wars it would be more massive. Wolverine is, after all, difficult to manage. His involvement will, therefore, inevitably lead to fight scenes in which the character will be able to give the best of himself, and Marvel Studios would be superficial not to want to exploit him. at most of its possibilities.

