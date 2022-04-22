Will Hugo Sánchez replace Juan Reynoso on the Cruz Azul bench?

La departure of technical director Juan Reynoso from Cruz Azul It would be almost a fact, and one of the options to replace it on the sky blue bench would be Hugo Sanchezaccording to the Sniper column of the Record newspaper.

The text indicates that only a miracle would make the peruvian continue at the head of the team from La Noria, because the high-ranking cement workers “are going to charge him the bill for that tantrum he threw at the beginning of the tournament due to the departure of the board headed by Álvaro Dávila.”

It would be worth little to Reynoso having given the long-awaited ninth title to Cruz Azul because in December they would not renew his contract.

According to El Francotirador, Jaime Ordiales does not want the former soccer player to continue in the team, because there is no chemistry between them, and they are looking for technicians they trust. Among your options, you could call Hugo Sánchez, as he thought before control was taken from him.

The fact that would have sunk Reynoso the most recently is that he was the only one who did not agree to discharge Joaquín Velázquez, his assistant, who was detained by a legal process that was being carried out against him and from which he has already been released. .

“He defended him and believed in his innocence. So we are watching the last matches of the Peruvian… Unless he achieves a miracle.” reveals El Francotirador.

Juan Reynoso has made history with La Maquina both during his time as a footballer, being the captain of the team that in 1997 He won the eighth League title, and later raised the ninth title as technical director in 2021, after a 23-year drought.

The Peruvian arrived at the celestial bench on January 2, 2021, and in May of that year he achieved the long-awaited championship, but the relationship with the board began to deteriorate in the second half of last year, when the Celestes thought to become a team period but the results were a harsh reality check.