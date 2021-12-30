Will Hunting how it ends and meaning

What can we draw from Will Hunting? What is the message that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck wanted to convey to the public? There are three lessons to be learned from the work directed by Gus Van Saant.

How does Will Hunting end? The tough and emotional confrontation between Matt Damon and Robin Williams has a huge impact on the protagonist’s life, which has changed forever. That’s how.

Will Hunting how it ends

Speaking with Chuckie, Will admits he can imagine a life spent as a bricklayer. The furious friend tells him that he should take advantage of the gift he has received, aiming for a better life. He hopes that one day, passing by his house, he may not see him. Hope it disappears out of the blue.

Sean later shows Will his file. He reveals to him the different psychiatric reports that highlight his problems. He is terrified of being abandoned. This is why he puts an end to his emotional bonds before they can deteriorate. In a dramatic and very intense moment, Sean tells him it’s not his fault. She approaches him and hugs him, welcoming his liberating tears. The therapist tells him not to listen to Lambeau. He should be concerned about his feelings and not just aim for prizes and money.

Eventually the young man accepts one of the job offers and thanks Sean, who in the meantime has decided to leave and reorganize his life. Some time later Chuckie picks up Will but the house is empty. He has decided to leave it all behind and move to California, where Skylar awaits him.

Will Hunting meaning

The first big impact Will Hunting has on the public is to push him to look carefully at your own life. It is not necessary to be carried away by events, but to live with greater awareness. A different future is possible. The various characters display different attitudes, to be taken as an example or from which to distance themselves.

We all have scars that we carry inside and ignoring them will only damage the quality of our life. Facing problems deeply rooted in us is not weak, it is the first step to live better and make the people around us feel better.

Sean tells Will to look at the world carefully and not with opinionated arrogance. You don’t have to assume that you already know everything, to be able to meet someone after a few exchanged words. Nothing can be taken for granted and the thirst for knowledge and the desire to experience firsthand should never abandon us. Nowadays all of this is even more valuable, since we tend to have many experiences digitally and not in person. Discovering a place through the films of others will not leave the same emotions within you and will not allow you to grow in the same way.

Another lesson to be assimilated is that in life you have to take risks. Immobility can kill us and the fear of failure should never dissuade us from making a move towards tomorrow. Cultivating one’s potential is an obligation we all have. We owe it to ourselves and to others.

The last lesson, perhaps the most important, aims to clarify a basic concept: perfection does not exist. We should not look for it in ourselves and above all expect it from others. Looking at love relationships, there is only mutual compatibility. Two people don’t fit together 100% but those differences, what some call imperfections, are what make that relationship worth living. They are the things we will miss the most when all of that fades one way or another.

