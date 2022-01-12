News

Will Hunting, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck: "Kevin Smith saved the movie"

For the career of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck the success of Will Hunting – Rebel Genius revolutionized their lives and their careers. Although they both got off to a good start, it was undoubtedly that film, directed by Gus Van Sant, that changed the course of their stories forever. Thanks also to Kevin Smith.

“Kevin [Smith] he also saved Will Hunting, “Damon said.” This is no small side note; he is the reason why Will Hunting – Rebel Genius was made. We were at a standstill, all offers had expired “.

Ben Affleck confirmed and reiterated:“I promised him I’d thank him if we ever got an Oscar and I quickly forgot about it. And then I said ‘If I ever win again, I swear to God I’ll thank you’. I forgot again.”.
Damon continued the reflection, noting how Gus Van Sant and Robin Williams were equally important, with Francis Ford Coppola vouching for him with Williams. And the latter is precisely starring with Matt Damon, on a bench, of a very famous scene; and the bench of Will Hunting has become a place of pilgrimage for fans traveling to Boston.

Kevin Smith was instrumental because he was the one who handed the script to Harvey Weinstein and then to Miramax. Weinstein liked it and the film was produced.

In the course of the same conversation, Ben Affleck stated that in his opinion the future of cinema will not be in the room, with the exception of franchises like that of Marvel.


