Will Hunting, plot and trailer of the film aired on December 30 on Italia 1

Will Hunting – Rebel genius, the film aired on Thursday 30 December 2021 at 21:20 on Italia 1. Plot and trailer of the film.

Thursday 30 December 2021, the film “Will Hunting – Rebel Genius“. The film is directed by Gus Van Sant with Matt Damon, Robin Williams, Ben Affleck And Casey Affleck in the role of the protagonists. The appointment with the film is at about 21:20 on Italia 1.

The film (Good Will Hunting in English) was released in 1997, grossing just over 225.9 million dollars worldwide, of which 138.4 million collected in the US market. The data of the receipts in Italian are not available.

Will Hunting – Rebel genius, the plot

The touching story of Will Hunting, a rebellious boy who works as a school janitor who has extraordinary mathematical skills. This talent of his is discovered by the professor Gerald Lambeau who when Will ends up in prison will be able to get him probation to madman who attends mathematics lessons and goes to a psychologist. From that moment Will’s life will change forever …

Where to stream? When do you replicate it on TV?

The film broadcast tonight is not available in streaming in Italy. Alternatively you can watch the film for free live streaming on Mediaset Infinity, in the section dedicated to live broadcasts. The film will be available for free on-demand after airing by clicking here. The rerun of the film is not foreseen in the schedule.

The trailer in Italian

The Cast

  • Matt Damon: Will Hunting
  • Robin Williams: Sean Maguire
  • Ben Affleck: Chuckie Sullivan
  • Minnie Driver: Skylar
  • Stellan Skarsgård: prof. Gerald Lambeau
  • Casey Affleck: Morgan O’Mally
  • Cole Hauser: Billy McBride
  • Scott William Winters: Clark
  • George Plimpton: psychologist

