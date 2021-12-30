Will Hunting – Rebel genius and that bench that has become a pilgrimage destination

When you think of Robin Williams many iconic roles come to mind, too many to be able to pay homage to them all properly: that of the psychologist Sean Maguire is, however, one of those that it is almost impossible not to mention, such is the contribution given to a beloved film like Will Hunting – Rebel Genius, of which it is undoubtedly one of the most successful elements.

Role, that of Maguire, which not surprisingly was among the most cited by fans in tears in the days following the death of Robin Williams: the death of the actor was the cause of a pain still impossible to appease today, which many tried to soften by taking refuge in the infinite wisdom displayed by the character through the mouth of the beloved Robin.

Tributes that did not stop at a few posts on social networks: many, in fact, thought of embarking on a sort of pilgrimage right in the direction of the bench located inside the Boston Public Garden on which one of the main scenes of the film takes place, that of the conversation between Sean Maguire and Will Hunting which has now become a true manifesto of Robin Williams’ sensitivity and acting skills.

Even today, fans are used to leave flowers and objects of all kinds in front of the bench in memory of the deceased actor, making a potentially anonymous bench a real one. place of worship. Speaking of the film written by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, anyway: that’s why Weinstein withdrew Will Hunting early from theaters.