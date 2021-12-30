“Will Hunting – Rebel Genius”: cast, plot and trailer

The story of a boy prodigy who launched the careers of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, with a masterful interpretation by Robin Williams Will Hunting – Rebel genius Credit: © Miramax

Written by Matt Damon And Ben Affleck, at the time two complete strangers, Will Hunting – Rebel genius (Good Will Hunting) was directed in 1997 by Gus Van Sant and it was a success with audiences and critics that launched the career of the two actors. The film is the story of a street boy, orphaned and addicted to fights and petty thefts, who does the cleaning at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston to support himself. Here, by chance and by challenge, a professor discovers his great abilities for mathematics and does everything to try to help him and get him off the road, sending him to a psychiatrist friend of his, masterfully played by Robin Williams, who even improvised some of the movie’s best lines, like the final one or when he talks about his late wife’s flatulence at night, making Matt Damon laugh out loud. The film also triumphed at the 1998 Academy Awards where it won in the categories of “Best Original Screenplay” (Matt Damon and Ben Affleck) and “Best Supporting Actor” (Robin Williams).

The cast

Gender : Dramatic

: Dramatic Original title : Good Will Hunting

: Good Will Hunting Exit : 1997

: 1997 Nationality : USE

: USE Duration : 126 ‘

: 126 ‘ Movie director : Gus Van Sant

: Gus Van Sant Actors: Robin Williams, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Minnie Driver, Stellan Skarsgård

The trailer

The plot

Will earns his living as a cleaner at MIT, the famous Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is an orphan and had a difficult childhood, but he is also a math genius. Thanks to his photographic memory, in fact, he can read a book in a matter of minutes and has a culture that spans different fields. When by pure chance Professor Lambeau sees him solving a very difficult equation, he becomes interested in his case and decides to have him followed by his psychologist friend, Sean McGuire.