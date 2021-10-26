Will Hunting – Rebel genius: Harvey Weinstein sabotaged the release to break the deal with Robin Williams

Kevin Smith, executive producer of Will Hunting – Rebel Genius, reveals a background on Harvey Weinstein’s boycott of the exit for not paying the percentage due to star Robin Williams.

The new book by director Kevin Smith, Kevin Smith’s Secret Stash, includes a background on Will Hunting: Rebel Genius which concerns the manufacturer Harvey Weinstein. According to Smith, Harvey Weinstein would have boycotted the release of the film by shortening the stay in theaters for break the deal with Robin Williams.

Will Hunting – Rebel genius: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in one scene

Kevin Smith, involved in Will Hunting – Rebel Genius, as an executive producer, recalls that Robin Williams was the real star at the time and had struck a deal with Weinstein that guaranteed him a percentage of the box office.

“The movie was going incredibly well” Kevin Smith reminded the Daily Beast. “And the deal they made with Robin guaranteed him a hefty percentage of the takings, all because putting Robin’s name in the project immediately guaranteed him the presales, paying back the costs of the entire film.”

Will Hunting – Rebel genius: Robin Williams, the impromptu joke and the reaction of Matt Damon

Will Hunting was doing so well in theaters and was about to break through the $ 100 million barrier, which would have meant paying Robin Williams a higher percentage, but at that point Weinstein decided to pull the film off theaters. As Kevin Smith remembers:

“Robin’s percentage would have increased when it crossed the 100 million box office, so every dollar the film had grossed at the box office had to be split, I’m not sure if it was a 50/50 split – with Robin Williams. I was in the film as a co- executive producer, so we were privy to some details, and I remember the day Will Hunting left theaters. It seemed strange to me because I was like, ‘Wait? exit?’ They did it because keeping it in theaters meant more money would go to Robin, while by the time he went home video he received a lower percentage. The run of the film was hampered by greed. “.

Costing 10 million dollars, Will Hunting – Rebel genius has grossed more than 225 million in the world. The drama received nine Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, and won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Williams and the Oscar for Best Screenplay by rookies Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.