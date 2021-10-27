Will Hunting – Rebel Genius: Harvey Weinstein thwarted Robin Williams

The manufacturer of Will Hunting – Rebel Genius says that Harvey Weinstein boycotted the release of the film to break the economic deal with Robin Williams

According to a new testimony, Harvey Weinstein, the former film producer involved in numerous scandals, would have boycotted the prolonged stay in the theaters of the film Will Hunting – Rebel Genius, in order to break economic agreements with Robin Williams. The writer, director and actor Kevin Smith testifies to this background in his new book, claims the founder of Miramax made the decision at the time to prevent Williams from earning a large sum of money.

Will Hunting – Rebel Genius, released in theaters in 1997, grossed over $ 225 million and Robin Williams had struck a deal with Weinstein, in which he was guaranteed a percentage of the proceeds. Kevin Smith, executive producer of Gus Van Sant’s film at the time, recalls in his book Secret Stash: “Robin’s percentage would increase when it crossed the 100 million mark, so every dollar the film had made at the box office had to be divided. There is a lot of talk about Oscar, so why withdraw him? ‘ They did it because leaving him at the cinema would have meant having to give Robin more money, while going to home video the percentage has decreased. The success of the film was hampered by greed “.

Although Harvey Weinstein attempted to thwart this success, Robin Williams won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor that year and the film, a great cult still today, received 9 Academy Awards nominations, including a Oscar won by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon for Best Original Screenplay. We also remember that Harvey Weinstein in 2020 was sentenced to 23 years in prison, for sexual harassment and rape.

