Will Hunting Rebel genius / Streaming of the Oscar-winning film on Italia 1

Will Hunting Rebel Genius is “the story of an Academy Award-winning genius to screenwriters Matt Damon and Ben Affleck”. Nicola Falcinella on MyMovies clearly promotes the film with three and a half stars out of five and specifies: “The film is a solid drama centered on a very particular young man”. There are three stars instead delivered to the work by ilMorandini and we read: “This is a complex film in its apparent simplicity, paradoxically halfway between Belli e Dannati and The fleeting moment. The film touches on many themes: isolation, the search for a father, the right and duty to get rid of a difficult childhood, the difficulty of living as a genius ”. Moving film in some ways it may not be suitable, due to the intensity of its message, for viewing unaccompanied children. Will Hunting Rebel genius we will see him in prime time on Italia 1. Click here to follow the film live streaming on MediasetPlay.

Will Hunting Rebel genius on Italia 1

The film Will Hunting Rebel genius has achieved great success both on critics and at the box office, thanks above all to a cast full of high-sounding names. From Robin Williams to Matt Damon, through Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck. Furthermore, the film was created to give the right tribute to two very heartfelt disappearances, namely that of the poet Allen Ginsberg and the writer William Burroughs. The excellent success of the project was also crowned by various awards; in fact, at the Oscars he obtained the award for best supporting actor and best screenplay. Attention also to the superb performance of Cole Hauser in the role of Billy McBride voiced in the Italian version by the always ready Luigi Ferraro. Born in Santa Barbara on March 22, 1975, the American actor made his debut on the big screen in 1992 in Robert Mandel’s School of Honor, while on the small we saw him in several well-known TV series such as ER Medici in the front line. In Italy he was voiced by Francesco De Francesco and Francesco Prando among others.

Will Hunting Rebel genius, film directed by Gus Van Sant

Will Hunting Rebel genius will be broadcast today, Thursday 30 December, on Italy 1 at 21.20. We are dealing with a drama film produced in the United States of America in 1997 and directed by Gus Van Sant. Absolute protagonists are Robin Williams And Matt Damon, but not only because in the cast we also find Ben Affleck, Minnie Driver, Stellan Skarsgard, Casey Affleck, Cole Hauser, Scott William Winters and George Plimpton. In North America alone, the film grossed an incredible 138 million dollars, with 87.5 million in the rest of the world. This is an incredible result also considering the fact that the budget was just 10 million.

Will Hunting Rebel genius, the plot of the film: an extraordinary talent

Will Hunting Rebel genius tells the story of Will, a young boy from the suburbs of Boston who doesn’t quite live a dignified life. Will earns his living by cleaning inside the mathematics institute of the city, while in his free time he often engages in real fights after having raised his elbow too much with friends. Despite a particular character that prevents him from having a well-defined sociality, the boy also nurtures numerous passions and is passionate about culture.

In particular, unbeknownst to many, he has a marked intelligence that makes him particularly inclined to mathematics, even in particularly difficult and complex operations and calculations. In fact, one day one of the professors of the institute he works for decides to challenge his students by writing a very complicated mathematical operation on the blackboard. Despite several attempts, no student seemed to be able to find the solution to the problem.

Once alone, Will manages to find the solution in a short time to the general amazement of the institute the next day. Despite deserving a worthy award full of praise, the young man does not have the courage to reveal himself when the professor insistently asks to know the author of the solution. At that point, he again decides to challenge the students by announcing it even more complex than the previous one.

During the night Will manages to solve this mathematical question as well, but is caught in the act by the professor and his assistant who initially mistake him for someone intent only on defiling the thesis. Only moments later do they realize that the man had rewritten the correct solution. In the meantime, the young man gets to know a girl with whom he seems to be able to entertain a sort of relationship, despite his obvious difficulties. This is Skylar, a brilliant student attending Harvard Institute. Shortly after, however, Will gets involved in yet another street fight that this time costs him arrest.

To his great surprise, the professor who wrote the two questions he had managed to solve comes to visit him in prison, with a really interesting proposal. In exchange for his release from prison, he only asks that the math enthusiast follow his lessons assiduously and devote himself to regular visits to a psychologist. The boy clearly accepts and after having found little agreement with several specialists, he begins to trust Sean Maguire’s methods. In fact, despite a difficult start, the psychologist finds the right key to arouse Hunting’s interest, breaking through his emotionality. Sean begins to open up to the boy first, telling the sad story of his life of loss and suffering, such as the death of his wife.

The comparison with another painful life pushes the genius of mathematics to feel more confident, thus managing to carry on the psychological path with seriousness and diligence. Meanwhile, the relationship with Skylar continues to be turbulent; in reality the girl almost does not accept Will’s genius, often able to be able to find solutions for her problems in a short time, generating irritation. Furthermore, the problems in relating to the boy’s people mean that he is unable to dictate the right timing of choices and words for the girl. A phase full of doubts begins for the boy, especially after the report shown to him by Sean.

The psychologist in fact diagnoses a relational problem, in particular concerning the strong fear of being abandoned. Also, Will doesn’t seem convinced he’s following up on his skills, proving himself to both the doctor and his best friend who are unconvinced to throw themselves into the world of math for the future. Fortunately, however, thanks to the insistence of the two, the young talent soon began to evaluate various job offers in the field of mathematics, managing to obtain the deserved successes. Eventually, he chooses to drop everything and go to California to see Skylar, to show her all his love.

Video, the trailer for the film "Will Hunting Rebel Genius"

