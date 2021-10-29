Will Hunting – Rebel genius, ten curiosities about the film | Cinema

Will Hunting – Rebel Genius airs on Paramount Network tonight at 9:10 pm

225 million dollars in box office receipts from a budget of 10. Nine Oscar nominations, and two statuettes brought home, including one that is the only one in the career of one of the most extraordinary actors of the last century. A story of courage, recklessness and luxury cars that has taken two emerging actors and high hopes and catapulted them upwards in an ascending parable so steep that they have not yet reached its peak. Will Hunting – Rebel genius it is one of those films that mark a generation even beyond their (albeit remarkable) merits; a work that comes out to the cinema and almost without realizing it becomes an event, and rightfully enters the history of the seventh art – and also, in a certain way, of mathematics.

The story of Will Hunting, a university janitor with an extraordinary mathematical mind whose talent is channeled and put to good use thanks to the intervention of a psychologist, is now well known; as we know the fact that the film exists because Affleck and Damon literally invested everything they had in it: if it hadn’t gone as it did today, the two probably wouldn’t be among the most requested, paid and awarded actors in Hollywood (we wouldn’t even have Lilies, to be honest, which is not necessarily bad). But the story of the conception and birth of Will Hunting – Rebel genius is long, winding and full of surprises of all kinds – enough to write a book, or a very long oral history like this one by Boston Magazine dated 2013. We have collected ten of these curiosities; maybe you already knew them, otherwise at the end of the reading you will have ten new anecdotes to entertain people at dinner.

1) Will Hunting – Rebel genius it wouldn’t exist without Sylvester Stallone. Matt Damon himself said it in 2016. When they still had to place the script in a production, Damon and Affleck always insisted that the film should be played and directed by the two of them. Reactions ranged from sharp “no” to stunned silences: the idea of ​​entrusting the direction and main roles of a film to its writers was considered absurd. To those who said “it can’t be done”, however, Damon always replied “sure that yes, it has already been done: Stallone and Rocky“. In the end the two were only half successful in their intent, as the direction ended up in the hands of Gus Van Sant …

2) … But it might as well have ended up in the hands of Kevin Smith. We had already told you here: Smith was the one who took the script up to Harvey Weinstein and convinced him to produce the film, and to thank him Affleck and Damon asked him several times if he would like to direct it, since Miramax did not want to know. to entrust it to them. Smith simply replied “you need a good director and I’m not good enough”.

3) Affleck and Damon sold the script for about $ 600,000, after which they decided to move into a $ 1,000 monthly rent house and both buy a Jeep to set the tone. The two were convinced that a few weeks would pass from the signing to the start of filming; in reality the project took four years to see the light, during which time Affleck and Damon ended up on the street.

4) In the beginning Will Hunting – Rebel genius it was supposed to be a thriller. Will Hunting was always supposed to be a math genius, but he would have to have NSA agents on his heels, intent on recruiting him even against his will to exploit his skills for espionage purposes. It was Rob Reiner, who among other things is also the founder of Castle Rock Entertainment, who convinced Affleck and Damon that their film was actually two films in one, and one of those two should have been cut. The two opted to eliminate the thriller side and focus everything on the relationship between Will and psychologist Sean Maguire.

5) There is a link between the movie, Minnie Driver and Metallica. In the first draft of the script, Matt Damon wrote the character of Skylar inspired by his then girlfriend, Skylar Satenstein, whose name also appears in the final credits of the film. What does Metallica have to do with it? When Damon and Satenstein broke up, she began dating Lars Ulrich, the band’s drummer: they will marry in 1997 (and divorce seven years later).

6) One of the first choices for directing was Mel Gibson, which was fresh from Braveheart. Gibson worked on it for a few months, until Chris Moore, co-producer of the film, simply told him “you are taking too long, if you are not going to carry on the project I ask you to step aside”. Gibson replied “you’re right, I understand what you’re saying and I’ll step aside” and stepped aside. This is to say that sometimes even in Hollywood, things go as they should in a professional environment.

7) The decisive push for production came from Francis Ford Coppola. Indirectly, at least: his choice to cast Matt Damon for the lead role in The Rainmaker, which was based on a John Grisham novel (“The biggest thing in Hollywood at the time” according to Damon agent Patrick Whitesell), convinced Weinstein of the actor’s stature, and that a film with his face it would become a money printing machine.

8) Unresolved problems. The parts of Will Hunting – Rebel genius that have to do with mathematics were written (and staged, see the blackboards full of equations) with the advice of a mathematician, Daniel Kleitman, a teacher at MIT and at the time brother-in-law of Ben Affleck. When asked to suggest a math problem to present to Will Hunting in the film, Kleitman played dirty and proposed the class P and NP problem, which is still unsolved to this day.

9) The bench where Matt Damon and Robin Williams sit in one of the most famous scenes of the film it was briefly transformed into a memorial to the actor who died in 2014. We do not know why the monument was not made permanent.

10) The only scene that remains of the original script written by Affleck and Damon, the one sold for $ 600,000, is the one from the first meeting between Hunting and Maguire – which was held on a par and unchanged. All the rest of the film was somehow changed, rewritten, cut, enlarged, rearranged, and not just by the two accredited screenwriters. Despite this, Affleck and Damon still refer to the film as “our baby” – and how can you blame them?