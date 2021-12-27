Will Hunting – Rebel genius, the famous phrases from the film with Robin Williams
Will Hunting – Rebel Genius is one of the most famous films starring the late Robin Williams, in the role of a psychologist struggling with a genius of numbers with a thousand inner conflicts. Here are the most beautiful phrases of this milestone of cinema.
Directed in 1998 by Gus Van Sant and performed by Robin Williams, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Minnie Driver And Stellan Skarsgård, Will Hunting – Rebel genius is one of the most popular films of recent decades. Written by Affleck and Damon (who won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay), the film follows the story of the young man Will Hunting (Damon), who works as a janitor at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) in Boston. What not everyone knows is that Will is a true genius of mathematics and beyond. When Professor Gerald Lambeau Asks his students to solve a difficult combinatorial math problem on a blackboard, Will succeeds in surprising Lambeau himself.
The professor wonders who solved the problem, but in fact none of his students come forward. Lambeau then decides to pose an even more difficult problem to his boys, to find out who is the genius capable of disfiguring all his brilliant boys. Will escapes when the professor catches him writing the solution on the board late at night. The next day, Will and his friends clash with a gang that a guy used to bully Will with when they were kids.
Will is arrested after attacking a police officer who intervened in the fight. Lambeau witnesses the young man appear in court and decides to make him avoid jail if he agrees to study mathematics under his supervision and to participate in psychotherapy sessions. Will reluctantly agrees, but treats his therapists with such mockery that they all abandon their assignment with the young genius.
Desperate, Lambeau visits Dr. Sean Maguire (Robin Williams, Academy Award winner for Best Supporting Actor), his college roommate, who now teaches psychology at Bunker Hill Community College. Unlike other therapists, Sean manages to break through Will’s hard armor, who finally begins to open up to his mentor …
Inviting you to review this beautiful film, here is a rundown of the most beautiful phrases of this authentic milestone of cinema.
Will Hunting – Rebellious genius, the famous and most beautiful phrases of the film
- Freedom, if it has forgotten it, is the soul’s right to breathe, and if it cannot do so, the laws are too tightly bound. Without freedom, man is a syncope. (Will)
- You will have a hard time, but they will make you appreciate the good things you didn’t pay attention to. (Sean)
- Often I wish I’d never known you, because I could sleep at night. And I shouldn’t live with the knowledge that there is someone like you around … and I shouldn’t see you throw everything to the wind. (Lambeau talking to Will)
- With this guy it’s a game of poker. Don’t let him know your cards. He probably even read your book if he found it. (Lambeau talks to Sean)
- I was once on a plane. I was sitting and … the captain starts the usual story, like “we will fly to a height of 10 000 meters”, but then he puts down the microphone and forgets to turn it off. He turns to the second driver and comes up with “now I would love a great blowjob and a cup of coffee.” Then the stewardess rushes like lightning from the bottom of the plane to tell him that the microphone is still open, and a voice is heard: “Hey, honey, don’t forget your coffee!” (Will)
- Beautiful moments, you know, little things like that. But … these are the things I miss most. The little weaknesses that only I knew. This made her my wife. She too knew some good things about me, she knew all my little sins! These things people call imperfections, but they are not. They are the essential part. Then we have to choose who to enter our strange little world. You are not perfect, champion. And I take you away from the uncertainty: the girl you met, she is not perfect either. But the question is whether or not you are perfect for each other. This is what matters. This is what intimacy means. You can know all the things in the world, but the only way to find out about this one is to give it a chance. Sure, you won’t learn that from a stoner like me. And even if I did, I wouldn’t tell a piss like you. (Sean)
Will Hunting – Rebel genius: Sean’s famous monologue
- If I asked you about art, you would probably quote me all the art books ever written … Michelangelo. Do you know so many things about him: his works, his political aspirations, him and the Pope, his sexual tendencies, all of it true? But I bet you can’t tell me what it smells like in the Sistine Chapel. You’ve never been there with your head facing that beautiful ceiling … Never seen. If I asked you about women, you would probably give me a summary of your preferences, you may even have fucked a few times … but you can’t tell me what it’s like to wake up next to a woman and feel truly happy. You’re a tough guy. And if I asked you about the war you’d probably throw Shakespeare in my face huh? “Once again on the breach, dear friends!” … but you’ve never touched one. You have never held your best friend’s head in your lap watching him breathe his last breath as he looks for help. If I asked you about love, you would probably tell me a sonnet. But looking at a woman you have never been completely vulnerable … you do not know one that rises with your eyes, feeling that God has sent an angel to earth just for you, to save you from the depths of Hell. You don’t know what it’s like to be her angel, to have so much love for her, close to her forever, under all circumstances, including cancer. You don’t know what it feels like to sleep in a hospital chair for two months holding her hand, for the doctors to see in your eyes that the term “visiting hours” doesn’t apply to you. You don’t know what real loss is, because it only occurs when you love something more than you love yourself – I doubt you’ve ever dared to love someone that much. I look at you, and I don’t see an intelligent man, sure of himself, I see a bully who shits himself in fear. But you are a genius, Will, who denies this. Nobody can understand what you have deep inside. But you pretend to know everything about me because you saw my painting and you tore my fucking life apart. Are you an orphan right? Do you think I can frame how difficult your life has been, how do you feel, who are you, why did I read Oliver Twist? Is this enough to pigeonhole you? Personally, I really don’t care about all of this, because, you know what, there’s nothing I can learn from you that I don’t read in some fucking book. Unless you want to talk about yourself. Whose are you. Then the thing fascinates me. I’m in. But you don’t want to do it … do you, champion? You are terrified of what you would say. … The move is yours, boss.