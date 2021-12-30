Will Hunting, the true story that inspired Matt Damon’s script

Will Hunting – Rebel Genius was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year 1997, two Academy Awards on the wall, as well as being Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s screenwriting debut.



The true story of the birth of the project that resulted in the film starring Robin Williams, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Minnie Driver

In the summer of 1994 Matt Damon was a young student ofHarvard University. A student one step away from graduation who, however, makes the decision to postpone the end of his studies for a year to devote himself to making the film Geronimo, An American Legend.

Matt Damon will eventually never go back to Harvard and never complete his studies. But the three years spent at the famous US university were decisive. Especially on the script side.

Few know, in fact, that he gives a task assigned by the dramaturgy professor Anthony Kubiak the basic text of Will Hunting, or rather Good Will Hunting, this is the real title of the text that in 1997 will become the film directed by Gus Van Sant and with leading actors Matt Damon, Robin Williams, Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck and Stellan Skarsgard.

The true story of the Will Hunting movie

The film, as mentioned, collects nine nominations at the Oscar Prize, and will collect two for Best Original Screenplay, to Matt Damon and co-writer, childhood friend Ben Affleck and the one for the best supporting actor, for the late one Robin Williams.

There have been many legends over the years that the film’s story was the true student story of Matt Damon. But is not so. The text is completely the result of the genius of the artist of Cambridge even if, some traits are inspired by reality. Two in particular.

The first, the girl referred to the young Will Hunting falls in love, Skylar, is none other than the scripted revival of Skylar Satenstein. Medical student ad Harvard, then engaged to Matt Damon and current wife of Lars Ulrich the co-founder of the hard rock group of Metallica.

The second, the mythical scene in which he writes on the blackboard with fury and violence is inspired by an event that really happened to the brother of Matt Damon, Kyle, in a course at MIT