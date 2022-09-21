Will Hurricane Fiona hit the US? Know Possible Path – NBC 7 Miami (51)

Category 1 Hurricane Fiona continues to move through the Caribbean Sea, where it is crossing the Dominican Republic after leaving heavy damage and “historic” flooding in Puerto Rico.

According to recent forecasts from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Fiona is moving to the northwest and will continue more or less in that direction in the coming days, while strengthening into a devastating hurricane.

So is there a chance the hurricane could hit the continental United States? Follow his career live.

As of this Monday afternoon, the NHC’s possible trajectory cone indicates that Fiona will stay away from the United States coast and would only make landfall in Canada next Saturday.





NOAA

These projections are not exact and remember that they can always change according to the latest system updates, so it is recommended that you keep an eye on the NHC bulletins.

Although the continental United States may not be affected by Hurricane Fiona, the US territories of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands have received heavy rain and waves since the weekend.