Will I be able to shower with hot water this winter? Should I turn off the air conditioning thermostat in the middle of summer? These are questions that respond to concerns about energy consumption in a context of rising prices and war in Ukraine.

They are also elements of reflection that add to social eco-anxiety, the anguish that arises from the perception of the effects of the climate crisis (without going any further: this summer, heat waves, suffering from fires, droughts and, even, thermal blowout) and other ecological disasters, phenomena generally linked to the ecological impacts of the use of fossil energy on the planet. But what is behind this? The need to surrender to extreme weather? A change in values? Will the restrictions that result from all this, in the field of energy for example, lead to an attack on the individual freedom?

Experts estimate that the younger generations are the ones that perceive a greater degree of eco-anxiety in the face of problems such as the climate crisis, the decline in energy or material resources, or natural wealth.

“The anguish and helplessness arise because most of the citizenry is unaware or unaware of the structural causes of the current crisis or the criteria chosen to get out of it,” says anthropologist Yayo Herrero. The lack of solutions and the produced impotence contribute to the malaise.

However, the reality is that the risks that grip our societies are not something as metaphorical as the meteorite in the movie Don’t look up by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, but are born from a rapid and predatory exploitation of fossil and material resources, while the climate crisis has been taking its toll, diagnoses Herrero: “a crisis that could have been avoided and before which is still possible to do more in adaptation and mitigation”.

Fernando Valladares, ecologist and researcher at the CSIC, distinguishes degrees (from eco-stress to eco-depression…) and defines eco-anxiety as a turning point of emotions in which the feeling of “lack of outlets and limitations on all sides worsens ”.

However, he sees positive aspects in eco-anger (as a lever that “can activate mobilization, and help to face problems and change policies”), although he warns that “eco-anxiety generates blockages, it is not good”.

In parallel, many proposals launched to reduce the ecological footprint on the planet, such as eating less meat (the ribeye syndrome ?), the bell shame to fly or the feared water restrictions mix eco-anxiety with feelings of guilt, while other sectors scare away the ghosts of possible restrictions denouncing everything as an attack on freedom.

“Suddenly, the planetary limits appear and nature emerges as a decisive political factor”

This social shock occurs because, suddenly, the planetary limits appear due to the sheer depletion of resources, and nature, traditionally marginalized, emerges as a decisive political factor, interprets Herrero. It is the climatic crisis that conditions the crops, the lack of water or the heat waves.

Instead, industrialized society has been educated to look at nature from a conception of superiority, as if it were inexhaustible. And progress has been built on the idea that material progress was always going to be possible.

“We have been programmed in a belief system in which well-being and prosperity were understood as an incessant accumulation of goods and supposed rights over nature; and now they talk about energy restrictions; it is logical that anger is generated”, explains Elisabet Roselló, founder of Postfuturear, a strategic and prospective consulting agency.

In addition, society loses footholds to which it was previously able to cling. “There is a feeling that technology, knowledge or investments, which used to keep us safe, are no longer the saviors that can be used to fix everything. All that is cut and gives rise to uncertainty, ”says Herrero. Are we doomed to learn in a short time our total dependence on nature? For now, she is in favor of “building lifestyles adapted to the need to reduce the material sphere of the global economy”, consistent with these realities.

Decalogue to combat eco-anxiety

Work collectively. Citizens who better overcome eco-anxiety work in groups, social movements or projects that serve to channel that feeling of anger by collaborating in achieving better living conditions.



Maturity before the transition. Andreu Escrivà, environmental communicator (author of ‘And now what do I do?‘), calls for personal maturity: assuming that “we live in a complex world, where there are no single solutions and of which we are part of a social framework that can lead us to a horizon of disaster”.



Beyond the individual. Alberto Rico, an expert in environmental psychology, is in favor of global, collective or political solutions, to circumvent the prevailing individualistic discourse in society. “No possible answer can be individual.”



Nature. Recovering ecosystems, restoring natural spaces or being in contact with nature is one of the ways out in response to ecological threats or the perception of advancing ‘civilization’ collapse.



Repair the damage. Agroecology, permaculture or tasks dedicated to repairing the damage inflicted on the land are other responses, such as pacifism or community life forms.



A radius of collective action. “You have to act focusing the action in a radius of action. Individual action adds up; but collective action transforms” says Escrivà. “It is good to recycle, but it is even better if the individual promotes the pedestrianization of the neighborhood or changes in the mode of transport in the company or invites the neighborhood store to sell local food”.



Vaccines against dystopia. We may be facing great transformations, but that does not mean that it is a catastrophe. The problem is that the imaginaries that are projected are usually dystopian films, with sinking or burning cities. Even the movie ‘Don’t look up’ misses the opportunity to present the best collective response.



Excuses for inaction. Citizens must not fall for false excuses to postpone their individual action in the face of threats such as climate change. Escrivà claims the moral imperative of virtue (Seneca) to act in accordance with values ​​and principles according to consistent criteria, regardless of “whether the rich travel by jet or the best climate legislation has not been achieved” .



Demand responsibility. We should talk about responsibility, not guilt. Responsibility transforms and gives tools. “We must be clear that in the case of climate change, for example, the responsibility of an oil company manager or a super-rich who travels by jet every day is not the same.”



Build up. What we do must be aimed at building, rather than defending. The crisis is an opportunity to be better, because “the current way of life (precariousness, lack of personal time…) well-being,” says Rico.



Valladares highlights, for his part, that assuming climatic or energy limits “should not be seen as an imposition.” “You don’t have to think about renunciation, but about conquest; not in what is lost, but in what is gained: well-being, future, equality, achievements that are within our reach”.

Many voices maintain that the administrations must crudely admit the energy and climate crisis (the decline of fossil resources and the reason for the austerity measures) and teach. And, in the face of a biased or partial political debate (and in which he applies the discourse or belief that the population “is not prepared…”), Herrero maintains that the citizenry “is capable of understanding and assuming tremendous sacrifices and measures when human survival is at risk.

In addition, many proposed solutions are perceived by citizens as irrelevant or inadequate (mere patches to major problems) or unfair (protests from yellow vests ). “It’s okay to adjust the thermostat, but many families don’t have a thermostat; and if they have it, they can’t pay for it”, is heard on the street.

However, “active hope is built when citizens are well aware of the situation and the problems they are facing and are capable, together with other people, of setting out to walk towards a horizon that you have previously defined,” says Herrero.

Measures perceived as irrelevant or unfair are the opposite of the desired active hope

Faced with the invocations of freedom as a universal recipe, Fernando Valladares maintains that “freedom can be a mirage or a simplification”, if it is not accompanied by an understanding of planetary, physical and thermodynamic limits.

“It is those limits that indicate that we cannot do everything we want. And when the individual feels that these limits put his freedom at risk, he becomes anxious; but that happens because his conception of freedom was that of an immature, unreal adolescent; neoliberalism is a deliberate simplification of reality, like saying that growth has no limits”.

Alberto Rico, dedicated to the environmental and educational psychology of the Kubbo association, maintains that more than “sacrifices”, we should speak of a lack of acceptance of the moment of transition that society is experiencing, in which the limitation of energy resources calls for a “more rational and efficient management” of available fossil fuels.

But at the same time, it is the fertile field to build a society “more communal and in which the common, the collective and mutual care predominate.” “The crisis is an opportunity to be better, because the current way of life is what takes away our well-being,” he adds.

But it will not be an easy transformation, since we come from agrarian societies, in “which it is understood that well-being is only possible through the accumulation of goods.”

This debate about planetary limits and individual freedom puts the value of solidarity to the test, since “the possibility that I have the energy or the water that I need depends on other people not usurping all the water or not wasting the energy ”, points out Yayo Herrero.

For this reason, it is impossible for there to be freedom for all if there is no distribution and justice for all, concludes the anthropologist, convinced that the need to “learn to live with what is enough” for all must be discussed. “But taking into account that there are those who do not have enough, and need more, and there are those who have many more than enough and could live with less”

