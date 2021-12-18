Sports

“Will I support Napoli or Milan tomorrow?” D’Ambrosio has no doubts

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 40 1 minute read

Danilo D’Ambrosio intervened in the post game of Salernitana-Inter on Sky Sports. The Nerazzurri defender, who started in today’s match, made statements as a true leader.

Are you favorites for the title?

D’Ambrosio answers: “The championship is balanced. We have a different pressure, as a favorite. Prove you are the strongest, don’t say it. This matters“.

“Who are you cheering on between Napoli and Milan?”

“The important thing when there are these matches is to win. The match against the Naples it was a stepping stone. Although Milan And Naples they kept us at a distance we were no less. We just had to realize more.

The credit for this goes to the whole team, not just the defense. When we attack then we immediately throw ourselves on the ball and the opponents feel this. We have to score three points and we did it, despite direct clashes with the others.

D’Ambrosio, Salernitana, Inter

It is normal that those who always play have an advantage, but the player’s task is to train well, then the coach makes the choices. Only in this way can there be positive responses.

A thought for Eriksen?

Chri”He was an exceptional companion, a great man. We were very impressed by what happened. Now the roads have divided, but we wait for it to San Siro.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 40 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Milan follows him and he shines: Kvaratskhelia’s brace knocks Sweden out

November 11, 2021

Bologna – Venice: 0-1 Serie A 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

4 weeks ago

the 3 cases to be managed for the 18th day

19 hours ago

Milan, scout present at Italy-Romania Under 21: talents in the crosshairs

November 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button