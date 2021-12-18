“Will I support Napoli or Milan tomorrow?” D’Ambrosio has no doubts

Danilo D’Ambrosio intervened in the post game of Salernitana-Inter on Sky Sports. The Nerazzurri defender, who started in today’s match, made statements as a true leader.

“Are you favorites for the title?“

D’Ambrosio answers: “The championship is balanced. We have a different pressure, as a favorite. Prove you are the strongest, don’t say it. This matters“.

“Who are you cheering on between Napoli and Milan?”

“The important thing when there are these matches is to win. The match against the Naples it was a stepping stone. Although Milan And Naples they kept us at a distance we were no less. We just had to realize more.

The credit for this goes to the whole team, not just the defense. When we attack then we immediately throw ourselves on the ball and the opponents feel this. We have to score three points and we did it, despite direct clashes with the others.

It is normal that those who always play have an advantage, but the player’s task is to train well, then the coach makes the choices. Only in this way can there be positive responses.

“A thought for Eriksen?“

“Chri”He was an exceptional companion, a great man. We were very impressed by what happened. Now the roads have divided, but we wait for it to San Siro.“