Will Iliad with its mobile offers from 4.99 euros per month exceed 8 million users? – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

Pending the arrival of the iliad fixed network (an official launch date is not yet known), Iliad Italy continues with its rechargeable offer portfolio from 4.99 euros per month for the world of mobile telephony. Existing customers iliad they can change their offer to at any time Giga 120 for 9.99 euros per month.

Tuesday 16 November 2021 Iliad will communicate the new financial results, all of which may show the achievement of over 8 million users active in Italy.

In the last Iliad Group report, published on July 30, 2021 (in advance of August 31, 2021 as originally planned), the achievement of 7.8 million users in the Italian mobile market, thanks to 600,000 new users obtained during the first half of the year.

Iliad Voice

Iliad Voice (here is the direct link) offers in detail a monthly bundle consisting of unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 40 MB of data traffic at the cost of 4.99 euros per month.

Iliad Giga 40

Iliad Giga 40 (here is the direct link)instead, it plans every month unlimited minutes to all fixed network and national mobile network numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 40 Giga of mobile internet traffic, all at the price of 6.99 euros per month.

Iliad Giga 80

Iliad Giga 80 (here is the direct link) offers every month unlimited minutes to all national landline and mobile network numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 80 Giga of mobile internet traffic at the price of 7.99 euros per month.

Iliad Giga 120

Iliad Giga 120 (here is the direct link) instead it provides a monthly bundle of unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 120 Giga of data traffic up in 5G at the cost of 9.99 euros per month.

From 2 September 2021, existing iliad mobile network customers can change any of their tariff offers to Giga 120 to 9.99 euros per month at no additional cost.

The iliad customer can request the change of offer directly within his “Personal Area“Present on the official website of the operator. In detail, the item “Change of offer“In the” My offer “section of the main menu of the Personal Area.

The exchange offer to Giga 120 it is free and will be made on the date of the next renewal of the currently active offer. If the previous offer is suspended due to lack of insufficient credit, the offer change takes place in a few minutes.

Please note that existing iliad customers who decide to change the tariff offer to Giga 120 will accept the new contractual conditions in force from 25 May 2021 with the latest commercial offers.

It is fair to point out that iliad reiterated not to have any intention of reshaping the price and the monthly bundle of its offers.

Even existing customers Iliad who possess offers a 9.99 euros per month (with or without 5G included) can change for free at Iliad Giga 120.

Distribution

The operator’s distribution network, with the new Iliad Store in Quartucciu (Cagliari), continues its expansion with over 3400 points of sale throughout Italy including iliad Store and Corner, iliad Point and the latest channel launched iliad Express which allows you to purchase an iliad SIM among the gift cards and top-ups displayed at the most famous chains of Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Consumer Electronics Stores and Bookstores.

As for the Iliad Point, available at affiliated Snaipay points, and the channel Iliad Express, allows you to purchase, even in cash, only the offer Giga 120 for 9.99 euros per month. This month iliad Italy will continue with the opening of new flagship stores around Italy.

Initial cost and services included

With all Iliad offers there is a activation fee equal to 9.99 euros, which also includes the price of a new one SIM in trio format. The amount of the first advance monthly fee of the subscribed offer.

The activation fee can be paid with credit card of the Visa and Mastercard circuits or through prepaid card (PostePay, Bancomat, etc.). However, it should be noted that at the Iliad Point it is also possible to pay in cash.

Offers can be subscribed from all new customers they can choose to activate a new numbering or request the portability from any other operator. The offer Giga 120 it can also be activated by existing customers.

They are included at no additional cost i ancillary services Voice mail (at number 401), Call me back (if the answering machine is active), Hotspot, Residual Credit Control (toll-free number 400), Visual voicemail, View calling number, Call waiting (if the number is busy), Consumption control, Hidden number blocking, Quick calls, Call and SMS filter And forwarding to answering machine abroad.

I am instead excluded premium SMS and premium-rate services and unlike the original offer, call forwarding to national fixed and mobile numbers could be excluded.

In this regard, it is specified that the rate for the call transfer it is 5 euro cents per minute with pricing in increments of 1 cent for the first 18 seconds, then 1 euro cent every 12 seconds. Call forwarding to the answering machine is free of charge.

Iliad’s 5G network

With Iliad Giga 120 you can also browse on 5G network reaching a theoretical maximum speed of 855 Mbps in download and 72 Mbps in upload, as also indicated in the offer’s tariff transparency document.

The customer must be in one of the areas of cities covered, which are currently the following: Ravenna, Reggio Calabria, Reggio Emilia, Rome, Turin, Verona, Vicenza, Alessandria, Bari, Bologna, Brescia, Cagliari, Como, Ferrara, Florence, Padua, Perugia, Pesaro, Pescara, Piacenza, Prato , Genoa, La Spezia, Latina, Messina, Milan and Modena.

Furthermore, to take advantage of 5G you must have one of the currently compatible smartphones present in the operator’s list.

International Minutes and EU Roaming

With the Iliad Giga 40, Giga 80 and Giga 120 offers it is possible to use the unlimited minutes also towards landline and mobile numbers in Canada and the USA and towards following foreign landline numbers: Azores, Germany, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Cyprus, South Korea, Croatia, Denmark, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France, Gibraltar, Greece, Guadeloupe, Guam, Guernsey, Guyana, Hong Kong, Hungary, Isle of Man, Canary archipelago, India, Ireland, Iceland, Israel, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madeira, Malta, Martinique, Mayotte, Norway, New Zealand, Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Réunion, Romania, United Kingdom, San Marino, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland and Taiwan.

In Roaming within the European Union, the minutes and the SMS included can be used under the same conditions provided on national territory.

On the other hand, there is a monthly limit for data traffic in EU Roaming, equal to 6 Giga in 4G for the Giga 120, 5 Giga for the Giga 80, 4 Giga for the Giga 40 and 40MB (or the whole bundle) for Iliad Voce.

If the EU Roaming Giga is exceeded, a cost of 0.366 euro cents for each megabyte consumed.

Outside the European Union countries (the United Kingdom is also included until 31 December 2021) there are no paid all-inclusive rates, but pay-as-you-go roaming rates only.

Extrasoglia with Iliad and other information

The minutes and SMS of the offers are unlimited in compliance with the principles of good faith and fairness. In the event of exceeding the data bundle envisaged by the offer, however, the Internet browsing is automatically blocked.

However, the customer can still activate the navigation on a pay-as-you-go basis under the conditions of basic rate plan. To do this, the specific function in the section must be enabled “My options”, named “Unblocking data connection beyond the traffic included in the package”.

The Iliad tariff plan provides calls to landline and mobile numbers at the cost of 28 euro cents per minute, SMS at the cost of 28 euro cents and internet a 90 euro cents every 100 megabytes.

Update

