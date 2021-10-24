Will Indiana Jones 5 be a time travel movie? New photos confirm the theory

In these days Harrison Ford is in Italy for the filming of Indiana Jones 5, and while the works proceed at full speed, new rumors emerge from the web that would indicate the presence of a plot linked to time travel for the next film in the saga created by Steven Spielberg and George Lucas.

Details on the film are scarce and most of the plot and cast information is kept top secret, but a popular theory about the presence of time travel seems to have been reflected in the new photos from the set obtained from the Daily Mail: according to the theory, the character of Harrison Ford during the film will hunt down and discover a mysterious artifact capable of powering a time machine, and now in the photo you find at the bottom – taken by Francesco Pallazol – you can see clearly a host of extras dressed as Roman soldiers. Not only that: by clicking on the link of the source that you find below, you can see new photos that show Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge during the processing of a scene that seems connected to that of the Roman soldiers, in turn engaged in a battle.

Of course it is possible that the sequence with the Romans is a flashback, but the presence of Indiana Jones and the mysterious Waller-Bridge character in the same location will only fuel rumors about the possible time travel of Indiana Jones 5.

Recall that in recent days, Disney has postponed Indiana Jones 5: scheduled for summer 2022, the film directed by James Mangold will now be released in July 2023.