will introduce the Green Pass again

Denmark, the first European state to introduce the Green pass and the first to abolish it, wants to reintroduce the mandatory vaccination passport in response to a dizzying increase in infections. The vaccination, healing and negative test certification, which in the country is called coronapas, will be necessary to enter bars and restaurants and to participate in concerts and indoor events that exceed 200 people, and in cinemas and museums. The premier announced it, Puts Frederiksen, adding that the bill will be presented to Parliament today. At the end of last week, health authorities had warned of the risk of seeing the country’s hospitals “overloaded”. The authorities feared that other people would become infected and that many would be forced to hospitalize, but “things happened faster than expected”, acknowledged the premier.

The country is grappling with the third wave of Covid-19, yesterday, for the fifth consecutive day, over 2 thousand new cases were reported (in September, when the certificate was abolished, about 200 were registered). The positivity rate, the share of the total tests carried out that tested positive, has also increased in recent weeks, passing from 1.2 per cent in mid-September to 2.3 per cent at the end of October. “Several European countries are now in the midst of their fourth crown wave. In Denmark we are moving towards our third crown wave,” said the health minister. Magnus Heunicke during a briefing.

The Nordic State, given the very high percentage of doses administered to the population (95 percent), had abolished the Pass on 10 September and with it most of the restrictions. At the time, Heunicke had explained that the number of injections given was enough to keep the pandemic under control. However, Heunicke had warned that the epidemic was not over and that the government would not hesitate to act and reintroduce some restrictions if the virus started to circulate again threatening essential functions of society.