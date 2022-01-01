will it be a stellar 2022? Prediction

Big tech: what to expect in the 2022? From Apple from Facebook to Google and Amazon, the greats of digital technology and the internet were protagonists in the 2021 exchanges.

The earnings of the sector tech and digital in the past year they have not been distributed evenly. Some corners of the industry (such as e-commerce) have cooled after a scorching 2020, while some tech stars who jumped to the fore at the start of the pandemic (think Zoom and Peloton) fell heavily.

However, the rise of technology and the disproportionate earnings of big etch, continued to support the largest market jump.

All of this will last into 2022? The centuries-old trends that have made digital an increasingly important part of the economy are still in place, and regulators have not yet done anything to remove the most powerful technology platforms.

But the immediate favorable winds that sustained the last technology rally they are weakening and a series of headwinds makes the next year more uncertain. Financial Times analysis.

Big tech protagonists in 2021

The reflection is by Richard Waters for the FT.

Twelve months ago, the five largest tech companies – Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon And Facebook (now Meta) – they were about to start a year that was expected to be golden, with aggregate revenues estimated at + 13%. Something similar is also planned for 2022.

In 2021, according to the upcoming final data, the annual revenue growth for the five companies is expected to reach 27%. The rebound in digital advertising, the demand for new gadgets, and the increase in spending on cloud and other digital services turned out to be much stronger than expected.

This massive outperformance extended the big tech rally. The group added $ 2.7 trillion in capitalization market this year, with an increase of 36%. This does not match the pandemic-induced rebound of 55% the previous year, but still exceeds the 30% lead in the S&P 500.

Just to give an example, less than four years ago when the stock market value of Apple reached $ 1 trillion, it looked like it had reached a peak in the technology sector. The company, on the other hand, is about to surpass the $ 3 trillion dollars.

What year will 2022 be for big techs

The reflection revolves around the prospects of a boom also for the 2022: in more challenging market and financial conditions, will it be possible for the tech greats to repeat the spectacular year?

After the recent gains and with immediate prospects that seem less certain, it becomes increasingly difficult to count on another stellar year for technology stocks.

Many parts of the tech industry are entering a period of slower growth as year-to-year comparisons become more difficult. The boom ofe-commerce last year saw online sales in the United States increase by 38% in the last quarter.

In comparison, the growth in the 2022 appears more pallia. And how much have consumers’ digital habits changed and how much will they return to the old ways of working and playing if the pandemic subsides?

Certainly, companies that have increased their digital spend seem less likely to turn back. But if they push ahead with the technology budget planned with the crisis, it could dent future spending. After so many ongoing upheavals in their business processes during the pandemic, companies may also find it helpful to slow down some of their business plans. digital transformation.

In conclusion, the tech trend is not affected next year, but also for the big tech 2022 it could open with more questions.