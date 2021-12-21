will it be like this forever? Expert advice

An in-depth study by the experts of FisioScience, a training body in musculoskeletal physiotherapy and an independent publishing house that organizes ECM courses for physiotherapists

By Paolo Torneri, co-founder of FisioScience and researcher in the field of neuroscience at the University of Verona About 10-20% of the population presents chronic pain or recurring. In addition to the significant increase in incidence, this condition represents the primary source of suffering and disability on a global scale. The factors that seem to predispose to the development of chronic pain following an acute episode have little to do with the biological and biomechanical characteristics, such as the presence of joint degeneration (e.g. protrusions, arthrosis …), but are instead closely related with psychosocial variables, such as mood, stress, fear of movement and the social situation in which the pain occurs. What they may not have told you about pain – Grief could affect your work, your social life, and your relationships with family. Pain could make you feel tired, dejected, unable to think linearly and sometimes it may not even make you feel like yourself. Pain may involve your emotions manifesting as frustration, disappointment, anger, or sadness. This could lead to fear, worry, and negative thinking about the future. Rest assured that if you feel this way, you are not the only one in the world! This is a normal and common pain reaction that doesn’t seem to want to go away. THE changes in the way we live, worries about the future and negative emotions about pain can actually affect your ability to live with pain. It is important to first recognize this condition and then start having a positive impact on some of these factors. The emotional component of pain is not often discussed and it can be difficult for many to talk about it. The role of thoughts and emotions have not been considered enough in the world of medicine.

Pain has a meaning – Do I see the pain ending? Can I check it? Can I understand why it occurs? Could it get worse? The answer to these questions could directly affect how we perceive pain and our subsequent response. A example it could be the fuel gauge that warns us about how much fuel is still left in the tank. Some people after the warning light comes on may be happy to know that they can continue knowing they have enough petrol to be able to get to the nearest gas station. Others may panic and start worrying about what might happen if they run out of gas. The warning given by the spy is the same but can be interpreted differently. Like this when we have back pain some people may perceive it not as painful but as absolutely normal, and may continue with the activities they usually do. It certainly isn’t comfortable or even pleasant, but the meaning the pain carries may not be the reason we stop our activities. Instead, someone else may begin to seriously worry about the cause of their pain. The concern will worsen and may be fueled by inadequate and inaccurate information given by healthcare professionals or found on the internet. Pain and damage – If there was a key message that everyone should know about pain, it is that the pain we feel is not always the direct consequence of what happens in our joints or muscles. Even if we sometimes feel a lot of pain it doesn’t mean that our body is damaged or that it is progressively worsening. Even if you feel pain during certain activities or movements, it does not necessarily mean that these movements are harmful to you. For example, bending your back might hurt you but it doesn’t mean it’s bad for your back, although you may have been told a lot about it. Think about when you cut yourself with a sheet of paper, it can hurt excruciatingly but the damage it causes is minimal. In fact, we tend to use our hands even if it hurts us because we know that there is no risk of making the wound worse. Key elements for living well with pain – L’self-efficacy it is a term that is not used much outside of health research but the concept is very important for those who live with pain. What does it mean? It simply means “I CAN DO IT”. There are two main areas in which self-efficacy has been studied. The first: self-efficacy in pain is the ability to move forward and carry out activities that you have to do daily although you may feel pain, this greatly improves the quality of life. Please don’t read as if it were trivial, because in fact it is not. The feeling of self-efficacy about pain may be reduced based on what we think about the pain. For example, if we think “more pain = more damage or more problems”, essentially the sensation of pain is telling us to stop or slow down and this will directly affect your ability to live with pain. The second area of ​​self-efficacy is the feeling you get when you exercise or socialize or do an activity which is meaningful to you. So rather than feel unable to do certain things and thus reduce your participation, you should actively participate in these activities. This can show how strong and resilient we can be with pain!

When do I recover? – We often think of the recovery like a linear path where everything is fine, but we can also have small improvements. What should these small improvements in the recovery process be like? What would you like to recover tomorrow? This allows you to begin the journey towards healing. Perhaps, if we change our point of view on the recovery process, we can actually achieve it. Recovery comes in different ways in different people, then you will have realized that the recovery for one may not be the same as for another. Take a moment to think how this could actually help you see where you want to go and how far you’ve come so far. For some people, recovery may be getting back to socializing, going out to play with the kids, for others just doing housework or being able to go back to work. Many daily life activities we can do right now, even if we feel a little annoyed, could determine the progress that has been made and build hope and optimism, both of which are essential to achieving results. Take a moment to write down your ultimate goals and the small improvements you want to achieve during your recovery process. To conclude, I leave you with two messages: I strongly advise against looking for passive remedies, quick and quick cures or treatments based on biomechanics (eg insoles, physical therapies …).

Don’t focus on the pain, don’t struggle with the pain, but focus on taking your life in hand. Pain relief will be a pleasant consequence of this process. A physiotherapist Registered and specialized in the treatment of chronic pain, it could be of great help to guide you in the healing process, with or without the help of other specialist figures such as psychologist and algologist. Sources: Woolf CJ. What is this thing called pain ?. J Clin Invest. 2010; 120 (11): 3742-3744. doi: 10.1172 / JCI45178 Moseley GL, Butler DS. Fifteen Years of Explaining Pain: The Past, Present, and Future. J Pain. 2015; 16 (9): 807-813. doi: 10.1016 / j.jpain.2015.05.005 Moseley GL, Vlaeyen JWS. Beyond nociception: the imprecision hypothesis of chronic pain. Pain. 2015; 156 (1): 35-38. doi: 10.1016 / j.pain.0000000000000014

