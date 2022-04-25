Will it be possible to study Medicine in Alicante again as it was done until 1996?

Related news

Late this Monday afternoon, the Generalitat Valenciana announced the holding of a meeting tomorrow morning between the president, Ximo Puig, the rector of the University of Alicante, Amparo Navarro, and the ministers of Universal Health and Public Health, Ana Barceló, and the Minister of Innovation, Universities, Science and Digital Society, Carolina Pascual. On the table, the return of Medicine to the UA.

The call responds to this open secret on the San Vicente campus since Monday morning. The UA will once again host the Medicine studies that were segregated from the university in 1996when a political operation of then President Eduardo Zaplana ended with the creation of the UMH.

From the Generalitat they have not wanted to confirm this point to EL ESPAÑOL De Alicante, but sources from the Alicante campus affirm that this Tuesday the details of a historic vindication of the UA that former rector Manuel Palomar put on the table and that the current rector has supported.

“The decision has not been made one hundred percent”, they have indicated from the Generalitat. In that meeting “it will be heard and valued” about the return of Medicine. This would be the definitive meeting, since this question has been managed in three ways for more than a year. In fact, before the pandemic there were already several favorable reports for these studies to return to the UA.

How are they going to come back?

Minister Carolina Pascual already explained a year ago that she was in favor of this return. The formula that she proposed then, in an interview with À Punt, was that of share teaching between both universities. A task that has continued to be negotiated since then to see how it can be applied. After all, how would it be organized?

And one of the keys that Pascual contributed was the commitment to “excellence”. That is the reason why the trilogue negotiations have been maintained all this time to “explore the formulas in which in a joint way can be taught between both universities with a model of shared governance and that the best of each can be contributed”.

The Covid-19 pandemic has ended up showing that there is a lack of doctors throughout Spain and especially in the Valencian Community, as Ana Barceló herself recognized in a public appearance. “It is true that more professionals are needed and that the pandemic has revealed these needs in terms of the health field,” Pascual conceded then. And the attempts by the Minister Pascual to get the UMH and the UA to agree on voluntarily sharing the degree in Medicine since the summer of 2019 have not been successful.

