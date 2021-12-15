Will it be the end of bullfights in Mexico City?

The local administration of Mexico City has proposed to introduce a law banning bullfights in the territory of the Mexican capital, which is one of the main world centers for shows of this type together with the Spanish cities of Madrid and Seville. The proposal was presented last week, it follows similar bans already introduced in other Mexican states and will have to be voted on by the local government in early 2022. In Mexico, bullfighting is a centuries-old tradition that has been increasingly contested for some time.

Mexico is one of the few countries where bullfighting is allowed in its oldest form, namely the one in which during the show the bull is instigated to fight and then killed by the bullfighter (in Spanish “matador”), who impales him. with special swords. The Plaza Monumental de Mexico, in particular, is the largest bullfighting arena in the world and one of 216 currently active in Mexico, where around 800 events are held annually. Generally in a bullfight three bullfighters meet two bulls each.

Supporters of the new proposal, including some members of the local government, said their goal is to put an end to a form of torture against animals deemed anachronistic and barbaric. The new law would prohibit in the city area “public shows in which bulls, steers and calves are mistreated, tortured or killed” and would result in fines of up to the equivalent of about 210 thousand euros for anyone “who organizes, disseminates or participates in bullfights or similar spectacles involving the mistreatment of animals ».

On Sunday, more than 40,000 people gathered at “Plaza Mexico” to witness what may have been the last major bullfight in the history of Mexico City. Outside the arena, dozens of animal rights protesters protested against the mutilation and killing of bulls. One of them invaded the field before the bullfight.

???? A las 22:00 hrs estará hablando @ arturitob2 our director in Mexico sober el dictamen de la prohibición de las corridas de toros with @vpasotti en @heraldocapital by el 98.5 de FM. Una ciudad de vanguardia NO holds corridas de toros @Congreso_CdMex pic.twitter.com/N7oAj8kSTy – AnimaNaturalisMéxico (@AnimaNat_Mexico) December 14, 2021

At the moment, bullfights have already been banned in individual cities and in some Mexican states, including Guerrero, Sonora and Coahuila: similar bans had already been introduced in Spain, in the autonomous community of Catalonia and in the Balearic Islands. Other Mexican states, such as Hidalgo, Guanajuato or Zacatecas, have instead decided to declare bullfighting – the show of fighting bulls – an intangible cultural heritage, rejecting its abolition and indeed forcing investments and the promotion of these events.

According to figures estimated by the National Association of Fighting Bull Breeders, cited by El Mundo, in Mexico the sector has an annual turnover of around 300 million euros and employs more or less directly more than 220 thousand people. One of the most contested aspects by those who oppose the possible ban on bullfights in Mexico City concerns precisely the economic consequences on the whole sector, from those who work in the farms to those who are employed in the arenas: according to the numbers reported by the detractors of the proposal and reported from Washington Post, in the capital there would be about 18 thousand people.

Other bullfighting advocates see the possible ban as a direct attack on a secular culture in the name of progressive ideas that would not respect the historical and traditional value of these shows. As the journalist Guillermo Leal, a bullfighting expert for the Mexican newspaper, said Reform, “The prohibitionists don’t seem to understand that we don’t fight elephants, dolphins or cats here. We fight animals that are bred for this “, adding that those who want to ban bullfights” want to moralize “the country.

Those who support the proposal instead believe that this is not a form of culture, but of torture.

According to a survey carried out by Reform, 59 percent of Mexicans would be in favor of the abolition of bullfighting, which 73 percent of respondents consider an “act of cruelty” to animals. Only a quarter of the people interviewed say it is part of the country’s art and tradition. Two thirds of the people who responded to the survey also believe that it is a priority to protect animals rather than the economic interests of the sector.

– Read also: Should equestrian sports be abolished?