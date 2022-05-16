Will it generate controversy? Ana de Armas stars in the next movie about Marilyn Monroe

In September comes the new film about Marilyn Monroe titled Blonde starring Anne of Arms Y Andrew Dominic the director of the long-awaited film, spoke with vulture about the feature film that promises to cause a lot of controversies. The filmmaker thinks it’s an “interesting time” for the release of her project coming out in the post-#MeToo era.

“If it had come out a few years ago, it would have come out right when #MeToo came around and it would have been an expression of all of that. I think we’re at a point now where people aren’t sure where the lines are. It’s a movie that definitely has a morality about it. But it swims in very ambiguous waters because I don’t think it’s as simple as people want to see it. There is something in this that offends everyone,” she said. Dominic.

Dominic said she was “surprised” that Blonde an adaptation of the 2000 novel by Joyce Carol Oates about the iconic Monroe, received an NC-17 rating for “some sexual content.” “I think if you have a group of men and women in a boardroom talking about sexual behavior, maybe men care about what women think. It’s a weird time,” she opined.

Ana de Armas did not enjoy the process to become Marilyn Monroe

“We know her life was on the line, clearly, from the way it ended. Do you want to see the version with warts and everything, or do you want to see the sanitized version?” Dominic on Monroe. Last year, Anne of Arms told bydie that becoming a star was not something glamorous. “I had to go bald every day, because with blonde wigs…you can’t have anything dark underneath,” the star revealed.

“It was like three and a half hours every day of makeup. I think I actually cried the first time I saw the wigs. Probably because she was terrified. But I am very proud.” Anne of Arms. “She’s about an unwanted girl who becomes the most wanted person in the world and she can’t deal with all that desire coming at her,” she said. Dominic on Blonde.