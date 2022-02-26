Will it happen? Jesse Williams talks about possible return to Grey’s Anatomy

There is no doubt that the medical drama series is one of the longest-running productions on television to date. In fact, recently, Grey’s Anatomy premiered its season 18, and has already been renewed for a nineteenthin which the actress will return Ellen Pompeo and might as well Jessie Williamswho had left the production.

What did Jesse Williams say about returning to acting on Grey’s Anatomy?

In an interview with ET Online, actor Jesse Williams addressed the possibility of returning to the series Grey’s Anatomy. Production where he played Dr. Jackson Avery in some parts of season 6 and was part of the main cast from season 7 to 17.

It should be remembered that the interpreter left the series in 2021. However, he was honest saying that he would “consider” returning a day before the series ends.

“It still exists in show business. So yeah, it’s totally a possibility”, approached the Jesse Williams.

Notably, in its final episode, it was revealed that Jackson left Seattle for Boston to work at the Avery Foundation, which is owned by his father. In such a chapter, she also reunited Jackson with April (Sarah Drew), who also moved to Boston. with him and his daughter.

As for April, Jesse Williams he thinks they are still together today. “I would imagine that they are definitely together and they are definitely seeing each other, for sure,” he told the outlet.

It should be noted that actress Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Gray on the show, confessed late last year that she is trying to convince the team to bring the series, which premiered in 2005, to an end soon. Although he did not specify when.

Therefore, this keeps the fans uncertain and in state of anxiety every time a season is coming to an end.