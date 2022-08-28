Will it have season 2 on Netflix?

echoes tells the story of twin sisters Leni and Gina who secretly exchanged places for years, thus developing an intricate double life that will be seriously affected once one of them mysteriously disappears. From that moment on, the real suspense begins in these seven episodes of around 45 minutes each, available at Netflix.

the series of Netflix premiered on August 19, thus becoming one of the most watched programs on the platform. the cast of echoes It is made up of figures of the caliber of Michelle Monaghan, Matt Bomer, Karen Robinson, Celia Weston, Jonathan Tucker, Daniel Sunjata and Michael O’Neill. Suspense is common currency in this story that has already disturbed the subscribers of The Red N they want to see more of Leni and Gina.

The ambiguous ending echoes leaves the door open for a second batch of episodes where some questions could be answered, such as which of the twins was the one who visited Charlie at the end of the program. That mystery could be solved at the same time that the twins would face each other again. All this within the framework of a continuation that many subscribers of Netflix they are already asking.

Will echoes have a second season?

On the other hand, Sheriff Louise Floss can still track them thanks to the hard drive with incriminating files in his possession and can help him find the whereabouts of these people. The miniseries ended but there is the possibility of reviving it and moving forward with a lot of suspense and intrigue regarding the actions of Gina and Leni. Will have to wait for the decision Netflix.

Will there be a second season? echoes? Still no answer for that question though Netflix You must be aware of the resounding success of the program starring Michelle Monaghan, which became one of the most viewed content on the platform. If there were a second batch of episodes of the show, we can assume that it will premiere at the end of 2023. We will have to wait!