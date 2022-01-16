will it only be released in the United States?

Google Pixel Fold is a decidedly troubled development phone: the smartphone seemed to have been deleted, until a few weeks ago new clues appeared on Google Pipit, code name of the device, on the latest versions of Android 12 and 12L. Today, however, a leak has brought to light several new Google Pixel Fold rumors.

The Google Pixel Fold form factor appeared in the latest beta of Android 12L: in fact, until today, the only source of information on the device has been the new releases of the Big operating system, while Pixel Fold seemed to be almost unknown to leakers.

According to a 9to5Google report, which cites reliable sources within the Mountain View company, Google Pixel Fold will actually be called Google Pixel Notepad, and will have a competitive price, designed to steal market share from Samsung, which currently holds 90% of the foldable sector with its Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold 3.

According to reports from the specialized portal in the Google world, Big G would have almost deleted Pixel Notepad in November, fearing the competition of the Korean giant on the market, but finally he would have decided to continue developing his own device with the aim of making it a low-priced offer in the foldable field, where devices under $ 1,000 are still few.

9to5Google confirms that Pixel Notepad will have a square “wallet” shape, like the one shown by the beta of Android 12L, so much so that Google initially wanted to call it “Pixel Logbook”. Furthermore, the portal confirms that Pixel Notepad will cost less than the Galaxy Z Fold 3, at least in American territory, where Samsung’s folding device is on the market for $ 1,799.

A few months ago, 9to5Google had also anticipated the technical specifications of Pixel Notepad, which did not seem exciting at all. Today, the portal confirmed that the foldable will have the same Tensor chip as Google Pixel 6, and that it will not mount the Tensor 2 chip, which could therefore arrive directly on Google Pixel 7.

9to5Google finally gives two more bad news about Pixel NotepadFirst, it will be available in limited inventory at launch, which apparently shouldn’t be too far off; then, Pixel Notepad will be sold in the United States only, as its launch outside the US market does not yet seem to have been discussed by Google.