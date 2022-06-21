Will it replace the ‘Burbu’? Entertainer arrives as a ‘special guest’ at Pégate Al Mediodía – Metro Puerto Rico

During the edition of the Pégate Al Mediodía program on Monday, the entertainer and actress Daniela Droz was present.

The cheerleader was presented as a “special guest” at least for today where she was accompanied by Melwin Cedeño, Natalia Rivera, Carlos Torres and Karla Michelle.

However, for several weeks the rumor has increased that the main host of the program Angelique Burgos ‘La Burbu’ will no longer be on the television space of which she has been a part for more than 10 years.

For several months, Burgos has been decreasing his appearance on the Wapa TV program.

In April, the entertainer and model, Angelique Burgos “La Burbu” announced that she would take the step as executive producer of her own television space after more than a decade in the Pégate al Mediodía program that is broadcast on WAPA TV.

Burgos indicated in an interview with Jessica Pereira on her YouTube channel that she has been going through a process to prepare herself to take this step in her career.

“The time comes when one says, I already got it, now it’s my turn, I want to produce, I want to grab the bull by the horns, I want to do it, yes it is a very big responsibility because it is not the same as having the formed doll, that you are the talent, you arrived and what do you have to do”, he expressed in the interview.