Will it still be in the air? They reveal if The Drew Barrymore Show will have a new season

UNITED STATES-. Friday the first of April CBS announced wonderful news for fans of drew Barrymoreand it is that the program The Drew Barrymore Show it was renewed for its 2022-2023 season. Although the premise of the syndicated daytime series will remain the same, the network confirmed in its official announcement that the format will be slightly different.

“I am honored and grateful, but I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game changer in the daytime space,” he said. Barrymore it’s a statement. “I am honored and grateful, but I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game changer in the daytime space,” the actress continued.

“Rising to the occasion of meeting people in the diverse way they look is what I want to challenge myself with. Our show wants to be a bright spot, not a blind spot, and we just want people to feel good. And I thank everyone who helped us get here.” Barrymore in your statement. The star also communicated the news in his account of Instagram.

Drew Barrymore debuted her show in September 2020

In a statement of his own, Steve LoCasciothe president of CBS Media Venturessaid of the news: “From Drew’s unique take on the daily news to headline-generating celebrity interviews and practical lifestyle advice, Drew is a force of nature who has brought a new point of view optimist to daytime television.

The Drew Barrymore Show it will now be produced and distributed as two half-hour episodes that can “seamlessly stream one after the other or be split up to air separately,” according to the announcement. Since its debut in September 2020, the program of Barrymore has become the fastest growing daytime talk show on United States.