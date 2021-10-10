Will Jack Black be part of the MCU soon? Yes, according to a report

According to what emerged from a site report Giant Freakin Robot, thanks to an unspecified internal source, it seems that the famous comedian Jack Black may soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a potential super hero or character in the MCU.

Black is a famous Californian actor and musician which over the years has won the affection of a global audience, thanks to its numerous films and real appearances in the world of video games and in pop culture in general. How not to mention for example the one in Brutal Legend of 2009, or the recent presence in the future film dedicated to Borderlands.

If what is stated in the report by GFR was therefore confirmed, Jack Black should be in the process of making arrangements to be part of the immense MCU universe, with his legendary expressive charge and his comedy that when you think about it seem perfect for a world where lightness and dramatic moments alternate with great success.

It is certainly not the first time that MCU characters have used comedy to enter the hearts of fans. For example, personalities like Chris Pratt and his Star-Lord in Guardians of the galaxy they are certainly among the nicest and lightest in the entire cinematic universe.

Loading... Advertisements

Jack Black could therefore be perfect to fill a role in this context, even if as we mentioned earlier, for now we are only talking about unconfirmed news and consequently we warmly invite you to take them with a grain of salt until it becomes official.

That said, the image you can see at the bottom of the cover of this article is from a film starring Black in 2006, Super Nacho that took the superhero context but in a decidedly more random key.

The protagonist (Jack Black) is a priest who for save the orphanage that is in danger of closing, and that he manages together with his brothers in the faith, he decides to take part in wrestling fights to try to obtain monetary rewards and therefore redeem the sums necessary for the maintenance of the children.

Definitely a very sweet story that we believe may also be one of generic archetypes that the actor could also take in this hypothetical collaboration with Marvel, that of a super perhaps very clumsy but with a good heart, obviously in a context where other MCU characters could also be present. Although according to some discussions on the net, the pg played by the comedian, may not have real super powers.

As already mentioned then, the Californian star has often been at the center of the world of pop culture with a real video game channel in which he makes very nice videos of famous titles released recently, with his typical and irresistible irreverence.