Will January turn the tide of WINTER? here’s the answers

The powerful anticyclone that is bringing a stable and unusually mild weather phase to Italy does not last long. Until January 3, temperatures should remain above normal and the perturbations turn off Italy. But then between Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 January a significant change is possible, with the arrival of colder currents from Northern Europe. It is now certain, as both the main forecasting models, GFS and ECMWF, see it, albeit in slightly different ways. Precisely for the Epiphany the temperatures could therefore return to approach the typical values ​​of the period in many areas of Italy, and it cannot be excluded that rain and snow will return to wet many regions.

The return to a more wintry climate could open the door to a weather phase of frost and snow, or not! For the European model (ECMWF), winter is destined to struggle again: the cold currents, after the fleeting incursion, would be destined for a hasty retreat which for the weekend of 8-9 January would see dry weather conditions return to Italy and definitely mild. The American model (GFS) instead paints a diametrically opposite scenario: according to the projections of this model, in fact, icy currents could reach Italy to reinforce the cold of the Epiphany.

In short, the uncertainty on the weather evolution in the first part of January remains high, and to understand which of the two scenarios will prevail, we recommend that you follow the next model updates with us.