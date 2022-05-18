Will Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Get Back Together? A source close to the ex-couple speaks

Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt they formed one of the most beautiful couples in the world of all time and, even if it has been over between them for years, we cannot help but continue to “ship them”. And to ask if they will ever get back together. This question has now been answered by a source close to the two stars.

Let’s first take a brief review of their love story. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt began dating in 1998 and their relationship became one of the most paparazzi and discussed of that period. The two actors then married on July 29, 2000. , with a ceremony that was held in Malibu.

For some years i Brannifer they were one of the most loved and even envied couples in Hollywood, until in early 2005 they announced their separation. Among the reasons for their divorce, finalized in October of that year, according to some media there would have been the approach of Brad to Angelina Joliewith whom he shot the film at the time Mr. & Mrs. Smith and with whom he began a relationship immediately after the end of his marriage to Jennifer Aniston.

Both Aniston and Pitt have been officially single for some time. She ended her second marriage with Justin Theroux in 2017, his second wedding with Angelina Jolie in 2019. And now?

An unnamed source close to the former couple told Entertainment Tonight: “Brad and Jen are still friends. They talk and have a pleasant, friendly and cordial relationship“. He then specified: “They are not getting back together, but they have a lot of mutual respect“.

In 2019 Brad Pitt was spotted at the party for the 50th birthday of the star of Friends and even then the rumors of their rapprochement had been fed. In September 2020 Brad and Jennifer also did one virtual reunionwhen they both attended a script reading of the cult 80s film Out of mind.

Commenting on the event, Aniston said: “It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are friends, we are friends. We talk and there is no strangeness between us. We had a great time, and it was for a charitable cause“.

