Will Jennifer Lawrence be in the cast of Fantastic 4?

The Marvel universe surprising fans, now, for some time. Each new cinematic release by the US comics giant leaves fans pleasantly be amazed. Several rumors, then, follow each other before the films about the characters who have made the history of the action comic see the light. Whether it is unlikely theories or almost reliable theses, every rumor that arises on the account of Marvel cinematic adaptations often finds a grain of truth. After all, the MCU has got us used to the rule of “never say never”. After announcing, at the end of 2020, the production of a new one reboot that will insert the Fantastic 4 within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some recent rumors have stated that Jennifer Lawrence will be part of the cast of the film. Below, we report the facts in detail.

Jennifer Lawrence in the cast of Fantastic 4? The truth

The rumor that Jennifer Lawrence will be able to appear in the cast of the reboot of the Fantastic 4 does not rest on solid foundations, despite having aroused not a little clamor among the fans. It would not be the first time that an actor who has already played a Marvel character is called back to take on the role of another superhero. Just think of Chris Evans and his Human Torch, after all. Yet the news released by the Daily Telegraph, according to which Jennifer Lawrence has headed to Australia to reach the set where the filming of the film on the Fantastic 4 will take place, cannot absolutely be defined. reliable.

As most fans know, in fact, it will be Jon Watts the director of the film. The filmmaker is currently busy shooting the next chapter of Spider-Man with Tom Holland, in the US city of Atlanta. Also, the Studios haven’t predicted a filming start date that close for the next Fantastic 4 movie WandaVision on Disney +, finally, he will surely have noticed the appearance of one of the X-Men actors in some scenes.

At this point, rumors about Lawrence’s involvement in the reboot appear waver, thinking, among other things, that the role of Sue Storm (for which she could presumably have been cast), was meant to Emily Blunt. Furthermore, the X-Men franchise has never really been abandoned and the possibilities of the Multiverse, you know, are endless. Jennifer Lawrence, for her part, has recently finished shooting the Netflix film Don’t Look Up. In any case, this rumor is definitely worth keeping an eye on. If the actress stepped into the role of the Invisible Woman, the film could be further embellished. We just have to wait for any denials or confirmations from reliable sources.