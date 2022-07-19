Will Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have children together after their wedding?

Sunday afternoon July 17 Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surprised to reveal that they had been secretly married in a ceremony in Las Vegas, but now one of the doubts circulating on social networks is will they have children?

It should be noted that the couple had already said that they planned to get married this year, but everyone expected a high-profile wedding, with luxury guests, the press, an impressive dress or some very expensive rings, but the opposite happened.

It is believed that only they were present at the ceremony, but it was the singer who shared with her millions of fans, as she published a statement and a series of photos where she is seen dressed as a bride.

So that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will arrive at the altar several things had to happen, first of all, that their children product of their previous relationships get along and then that Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony, agree to a healthy coexistence, because now they would be family.

But in the last hours in social networks the question circulates; doJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will have children together?, and it seems that Heat World magazine would have the answer.

Heat Wold magazine published that the singer has had that idea for a while and that she even talked about it with her boyfriend at the beginning of the relationship, but apparently Ben Affleck is the one who doubts.

“She’s wanted him for years, even before she got back together with Ben. When I was with Alex, I pressed him too, but he was always hesitant about the idea, just like Ben is now,” a person from JLO’s environment told the publication. “When they got back together last year, Ben wouldn’t stop talking about having a baby with Jen, so it’s been hard for her to accept that he’s not that interested anymore at the moment. This has caused a lot of tension in the relationship because it is something that she will not let go of. Jen will not give up, she is very determinedadded this source.

Here you can see the video of how Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez looked at a wedding in Las Vegas