Will Jeremy Renner also return as Old Man Hawkeye? The actor’s response

Jeremy Renner is about to return as Clint Barton in Hawkeye, where he will inter alia play the role of mentor to the young archer Kate Bishop. Although this series marks the handover from the old to the new, it seems that the actor does not want to give up forever on his iconic Hawk eye.

In a recent interview, he revealed that he is ready to take on the role of Old Man Hawkeye, the older version of Clint Barton in which the superhero ditched his Avenger outfits in order to catch his former Thunderbolts friends. This is a comic series, set in the same wastelands as the alternate reality of Wolverine – Old Man Logan, written starting in 2018.

“Yes, I love it. Old Man Hawkeye”, Renner told Jake’s Takes when asked if he could follow in Hugh Jackman’s footsteps with Logan or Michael Keaton with The Flash in reprising his role as the clearly older hero. “Yes, I hope to be a super joyful Hawkeye. If I am that old, I hope to forget all the bad things that have happened to me in my life and try to finally be happy. He is 80 years old, not as skilled as he used to be, he has a terrible limp, but I hope he can finally find peace and be happy “.

In the Marvel Comics, the Wolverine: Old Man Logan storyline reveals that Old Man Hawkeye is one of the last surviving Avengers in the Wastelands: The ruins of an alternate post-apocalyptic reality where Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have fallen into the hands of Earth’s Mightiest Super Villains. This Hawkeye went blind in his old age, but he is still an accomplished archer.

November 24, the day of the release of the series on Disney +