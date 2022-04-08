Will Jesus Corona save against Mazatlan? Cruz Azul decided what to do with the captain

Juan Reynoso weighed the interests of Cruz Azul for this semester and decided the future of Jesús Corona taking into account tonight’s match against Mazatlán FC in Sinaloa.

During the training sessions at the beginning of the week, Vamos Azul was able to verify that Jesús Corona returned to training alongside his teammates at La Noria. However, despite having presented physical improvements, Juan Reynoso did not even include him in the list of those summoned for the first leg match against Pumas.

Sebastián Jurado was the starting goalkeeper for Cruz Azul in the Concachampions match in CU and Alfredo Cabañas, an 18-year-old youth squad player, waited his turn on the substitute bench. Will the captain of La Maquina see action again this Friday against Mazatlán FC for Clausura 2022? A decision has already been made…

The capital team will visit this Friday, from 9:00 p.m. in the center of our country, to the Sinaloa Cañoneros in El Kraken. The duel will be televised on the Azteca Deportes screen but, unfortunately for the fans, Chuy Corona will not be available to the Peruvian this time.

Why doesn’t Jesús Corona play against Mazatlán?

According to the information provided by Toque Filtrado, the Halftime column, Juan Reynoso’s decision is thinking about the crucial duel next Tuesday against Pumas UNAM. “They decided not to risk it and it will be taken care of so that it reaches one hundred percent to the Concachampions”the portal reported.

