Will Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) be Sue Storm in Marvel’s Fantastic Four?

MADRID, 8 Sep. (CultureLeisure) –

The Fantastic Four movie aims to be the new great success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With release date scheduled for November 8, 2024the tape still It does not officially have a director or a cast.. The dance of names is being the talk of the fans in these months, and the last to come to the fore is that of Jodie Comerwho would play Sue Storm (the Invisible Woman).

Although at the moment this is just one more rumor, the truth is that in the last few hours the possibility of seeing Comer in the film has sounded very strong. According to YouTuber and specialized critic John Campea, the actress of Killing Eve and The Last Duel It would have been finally chosen by Kevin Feige for the iconic role.

It should be remembered that Campea was also the one who obtained the photographs of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield from the filming of Spider-Man: No Way Home, so their sources within Marvel are usually quite reliable. Still, nothing can be taken for granted as the study He did not want to reveal any information about the film, keeping her in a mysterious secrecy.

With these rumours, Eating seems to overtake on the right a very long list of candidates who had recently also sounded to bring Sue Storm to life. In the first moment there was talk of emily blunt since her husband, John Krasinski, played Mr. Fantastic (Sue’s husband) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as fans had been asking for years. After Blunt’s refusal, Other names followed, such as Bryce Dallas Howard, Amanda Seyfried, Lily James, Saoirse Ronan or Vanessa Kirby. Currently, Comer would be the best placed.

The Fantastic Four will be the first adaptation of the group of superheroes made by Marvel Studios for your MCU. In turn, it would be third adaptation of the fantastic quartet in the 21st century. Previously the role of Sue Storm fell to Jessica Alba and Kate Mara, the latter performing the role in 2015 in a film that received very bad reviews.

The unknown of who will finally be the four interpreters that they wear the costumes of The Fantastic 4 would also be about to be resolved. The weekend of September 9, 10 and 11, Disney will hold its well-known D23 convention. In it, Marvel Studios will have a panel in which they are expected to announce new details about the future of the UCM. Among the most anticipated announcements would be the definitive cast of the film, as well as the filmmaker who will be in charge of making it a reality..