Will John Cena return to Fast & Furious 10? The Suicide Squad star answers!

In a recent promotional interview for the HBO release Max of Peacemaker, the spin-off sequel series of The Suicide Squad, the superstar John Cena spoke of the possibility of returning to the saga of Fast & Furious for the tenth episode.

Now that The Rock has vowed never to return to the franchise, with a series of statements that prompted fans to comment once again on the famous feud with Vin Diesel, it is clear how the last two chapters of the Fast Family saga are looking for big names in the Hollywood world to close with a bang one of the most successful series in the history of cinema. And that of John Cena, which he has debuted in Fast & Furious 9 in the role of Jakob Toretto, Dominic’s brother, is certainly a signature capable of bringing a lot of prestige around the tenth chapter: but what does the person concerned think of it?

“Fingers crossed. I can say this: you definitely won’t see me in Fast 10 wearing the Peacemaker costume!“the actor joked during a recent interview with Good Morning America.”I really hope to be able to participate in Fast 10. I know they are already preparing for production, so I can only say that I would love to get back into the franchise. I was a huge fan long before I joined it“.

Of course the ending of Fast & Furious 9 opens up the possibility of Jakob’s return, therefore at the moment the fans who hope to see John Cena again in the tenth (and penultimate) episode of the saga have to be patient while waiting for further updates. What do you think about it? Tell us in the comments.