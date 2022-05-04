Will John Krasinski be the director of a successful Marvel movie?

The cinematic universe Marvel is in an extraordinary stage of its history in which there is new news practically every day because the company does not stop producing and squeezing the most out of each of its characters. For Marvel all of his superheroes and villains deserve a place on the big screen with no exceptions. After learning that jon watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home), will no longer be behind the cameras of the reboot of fantastic four, rumors and proposals began about who could take over this famous quartet. And, of course, among the fans a name was unanimously repeated: will this be the entry of John Krasinski to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The performances, the charisma and his latest productions made Krasinski in one of the most beloved actors of the environment. His name and his wife’s name, Emily Blunt, They are always present in the rumors about their participation in this tape. Many fans see him as the ideal actor to embody reed richards now that the new film of the characters will be found within the MCU. However, with the departure of Jon Watts of the direction, it also opens the possibility that Krasinski not only star, but also direct this important project.

As an actor there are no doubts and as a director neither. With A quiet place 1 and 2, Krasinski He showed us that he knows what it means to put on the director’s shirt and be in charge of great productions that not only meet in quality, but also connect with audiences and are blockbusters. Therefore, the possible participation of him in this new film is increasingly likely.

In recent days, rumors have gained strength that he will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. His participation in that tape would be given as the leader of the aforementioned team of superheroes. It doesn’t depend on the audience but if they react positively to that cameo, the option of seeing him directing a movie for Marvel doesn’t sound so far-fetched.

John Krasinski and his admiration for Marvel

Years ago, in an interview for TotalFilm Magazine, The actor and director confirmed his genuine interest in joining this incredible universe:

“I would love to be in the Marvel Universe. I love movies because they are fun, but I also think they are very well done. And a lot of my friends are in those movies. I have no idea what Marvel is thinking. But if you’re considering me for Mr. Fantastic, keep it up because I’d love to.”

If the rumors are confirmed, it would be a big change for everyone to see a new version of fantastic four directed by John Krasinski. His vision of cinema can make us forget the version we saw in 2015 that failed to shine or be applauded.

On the other hand, and without stopping talking about the world Marvel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It arrived today in theaters in pre-premiere functions. With this new production we will finally be able to know if the participation of Krasinski It is a fan theory or if a different and promising future is coming in this universe.