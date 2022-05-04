Entertainment

Will John Krasinski be the director of a successful Marvel movie?

The cinematic universe Marvel is in an extraordinary stage of its history in which there is new news practically every day because the company does not stop producing and squeezing the most out of each of its characters. For Marvel all of his superheroes and villains deserve a place on the big screen with no exceptions. After learning that jon watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home), will no longer be behind the cameras of the reboot of fantastic four, rumors and proposals began about who could take over this famous quartet. And, of course, among the fans a name was unanimously repeated: will this be the entry of John Krasinski to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The performances, the charisma and his latest productions made Krasinski in one of the most beloved actors of the environment. His name and his wife’s name, Emily Blunt, They are always present in the rumors about their participation in this tape. Many fans see him as the ideal actor to embody reed richards now that the new film of the characters will be found within the MCU. However, with the departure of Jon Watts of the direction, it also opens the possibility that Krasinski not only star, but also direct this important project.

