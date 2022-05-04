Will John Krasinski Direct Fantastic Four After Jon Watts Departs?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is going through a stage where practically every day there is new news of its upcoming productions. After learning that Jon Watts, (Spider-Man: No Way Home), will no longer be behind the cameras of the reboot from fantastic four, rumors and proposals began about who could take over these famous characters. And of course, the fans immediately thought of someone. will they be The Fantastic Four John Krasinski’s entry into the MCU?

Krasiniski’s name (and that of his wife Emily Blunt) has always been full of rumors about his participation in this film. Many fans see him as the ideal actor to play Reed Richards now that the new movie for the characters will be in the MCU. However, after the departure of Jon Watts from the direction, it also opens the possibility that Krasinski not only star, but also direct this important project.

His abilities as a director should not be subject to doubt. With a silent place 1 and 2, it became clear to us that Krasinski knows what it means to direct great films that not only deliver quality, but also resonate with audiences and are blockbusters.

That he participates in the project is more and more likely, since in recent days rumors have gained strength that he will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. His participation in that tape would be given as the leader of the aforementioned team of superheroes. And if the audience reacts positively to that alleged cameo, the option of seeing him direct a movie for Marvel doesn’t sound so far-fetched.

What has John Krasinski said about The Fantastic Four?

A couple of years ago, in an interview for Total Film Magazinethe actor and director confirmed his genuine interest in joining this cinematographic universe:

“I would love to be in the Marvel Universe. I love movies because they are fun, but I also think they are very well done. And a lot of my friends are in those movies. I have no idea what Marvel is thinking. But if you’re considering me for Mr. Fantastic, keep it up because I’d love to.”

Could it be that in these years a secret negotiation has already been achieved and we still haven’t found out about it?

The Fantastic Four (2015), is considered the worst version of the characters

Either way, we can’t deny that it would be very refreshing for all of us to see a new version of The Fantastic Four Directed by John Krasinski. His vision of cinema can make us forget about the monstrous version that we saw in 2015. Also, being inside the MCU means that they will finally do justice to these characters.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in Mexico this May 4th in pre-premiere functions. With his arrival in theaters, we will finally be able to know if Krasinski’s participation is just another fan theory or if a promising future is coming. What will Kevin Feige’s plans be with the MCU?