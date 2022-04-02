Will Jon Snow be there? The prequel to the series Game of Thrones already has a release date – PEOPLE Online

2022 has a couple of series that promise to be extremely successful, and one of them is House of the Dragon. The long-awaited prequel to Game of Thrones already has its premiere day confirmed. hbo max launched a statement through social networks that established the next August 21 as the date on which the super production can be seen by everyone.

The platform not only shared the official poster of the series but also released new images of the story that began recording in April 2021. The cast will be made up of Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Paddy Considine, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, John Macmillan, Savannah Steyn, Wil Johnson, Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cookeamong others.

House of the Dragon will take place 300 years before the events presented in Game of Thrones and will focus on the history of the Targaryen house (family from which Daenerys, the character played by Emilia Clarke, comes from). The journey of this family will be followed from their escape from the destruction of Valyria to take refuge in Dragonstone, to Viserys’s choice to succeed his grandfather Jaehaerys to the throne, among some of the many conflicts that will be explored. Other families that will appear in this spinoff They will be the Velaryons, the Hightowers, the Lanniters, and the Strongs.

This production is based on the book Fire&Blood from George R.R. Martinwho is also in charge of showrunner in this series with Miguel Sapochnik (filmmaker behind several episodes of GOT). In addition, the writer stated in an interview that the presence of fantastic creatures will be huge: 17 dragons will appear, unlike the 3 that were shown in Game of Thrones.

“Hopefully they’ll each have their own personality, they’ll be instantly recognizable when you see them, the colors and all that, because dragons have personalities in the booksand it will be great to see that in action“, commented Martin. This series will have a total of 10 episodes in its first installment and it is expected that a total of 5 to 8 seasons will be made, due to the length of the books on which this story is based.

On August 21 the great mystery will be revealed and we will be able to enjoy this excellent story, after the end of Game Of Thrones that left many with a bitter taste.