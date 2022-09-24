Will Jonathan Bailey leave the series like Regé-Jean Page?
While Jonathan Bailey has just landed a role in a new production, fans of The Bridgerton Chronicle are worried about seeing the interpreter of Anthony leaving the Netflix series as did Regé-Jean Page.
The continuation under this advertisement
His departure would cause many disappointments. In December 2020 landed on Netflix The Bridgerton Chroniclea tasty historical romance where the world of Jane Austen meets that of gossip girl with its share of dramas, love stories, but also twists and turns. Quickly, subscribers to the platform fell in love with the Bridgerton siblings, and more particularly in the first season for Daphne and her handsome Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset, causing the series to break audience records. And that was all it took for fans to be there again for the second season, which this time shed light on the love triangle between Anthony Bridgerton, eldest of the family and heir to the title, and sisters Kate and Edwina Sharma.
Jonathan Bailey in a musical
Devastated by the absence of Regé-Jean Page, who decided not to continue the adventure Bridgerton in his role as Simon, fans had set their sights on Jonathan Bailey, alias Anthony, considered the new handsome kid in the series. But now his joining a new project is thrilling. Indeed, the actor, who for a long time hid his homosexuality for fear of not shooting, was chosen to play in the film adaptation of the famous musical Wicked, created by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman. Alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, he will thus play Fiyero Tiggular, the Prince of the Winkies with whom the two main heroines, Elphaba and Glinda, are in love. Good news for Jonathan Bailey, who however worries the spectators of The Bridgerton Chronicle.
The continuation under this advertisement
“I hope he won’t give up Bridgerton”
Announced as a two-part film, the adaptation of Wicked will be directed by Jon M. Chu, to whom we owe two parts of sexy dancing and comedy Crazy Rich Asianwith releases scheduled for 2024 and 2025. A project that may take a lot of Jonathan Bailey’s time, as several of his admirers have implied, who fear that he no longer has the time to devote himself to the series. Netflix. “Does this mean that Jonathan will not return in Bridgerton next season?” asked one user on Twitter, while another added: “Jonathan Bailey is about to become a superstar and I hope he won’t give up Bridgerton like some people.” A pungent innuendo which surely refers to Regé-Jean Page, whose career has taken off timidly since his departure despite a role in The Gray Man and in a new series. One thing is certain, Jonathan Bailey has so far had no problem reconciling everything, he who will soon be starring in the mini-series Fellow Travelersbut especially in season 3 of The Bridgerton Chronicle.
Article written in collaboration with 6Medias.