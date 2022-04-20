Will JP Morgan give a “fairness opinion” to the independent members of Argos? the risks they run

After the shareholders’ meeting of Grupo Argos, which was held this Tuesday in Medellín, the members elected to decide on the Nutresa takeover bid have a complex decision in their hands. They are: Armando Montenegro, Rosario Córdoba, Ana Cristina Arango, Jorge Uribe and Claudia Betancourt.

The first question that arises, according to experts consulted by WEEK, is if they have what is called a “fairness opinion” by JP Morgan. This document would give them greater security in making a decision. Even if they have insurance policies that cover their actions as directors, these policies may not cover them if they do not follow all the procedures established for these cases.

It should be remembered that in the statement rejecting the first takeover bid, Grupo Argos assured that it had the advice of JP Morgan and Ernst & Young, and based its decision not to sell “on a rigorous valuation analysis, based on discounted cash flow and other valuation methodologies.” For the second OPA, the statement changed. Ernst & Young no longer accompanied them in the decision, and instead of basing themselves on “a rigorous valuation analysis” they did so based on “presented technical and strategic analyses.”

According to legal experts consulted by WEEK, the independent members of Grupo Argos should make a well-informed decision. The magic word is called “fairness opinion”, and it is not known whether JP Morgan, an investment bank with the best world reputation, is willing to sign the document for the securities offered in the third OPA.

In the event of being sued by minority shareholders, whatever the decision they make, it is essential that the independent members have all the support and that they make a clear decision for the benefit of the shareholders. Otherwise, in a judicial process they could expose their assets. The big question is whether the insurance policies that cover them as directors would cover them acting with little support.

Another legal expert consulted by WEEK assured: “if I were an independent director of Grupo Argos, I would be demanding a ‘fairness opinion’ to make my decision.” If they eventually have to respond to a lawsuit, there is a chance that much of the information about how they made the decision will be known by minority shareholders. This could lead to them responding with their own assets.

According to market analysts, it is unlikely that a fourth takeover bid will be presented, given that the current one expires on May 16, on the eve of the first presidential round. They also estimate that Nutresa shares could fall up to 40% after the takeover bid. The independent directors of Grupo Argos have the floor.