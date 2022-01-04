Will Jumanji 4 be done? The latest updates on the sequel with Dwayne Johnson

The manufacturer’s words bode well for the success of Jumanji 4

Producer Hiram Garcia states that the pitch of the Jumanji 4 is ready to be presented to Sony! It will be the fourth installment of the famous and beloved series, and the third of the reboots after a Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle of 2017 and Jumanji: The Next Level of 2019. The franchise stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karan Gillan, Nick Jonas and Awkwafina. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has always expressed a desire to return for a fourth installment of the films, a critical and financial success.

The new “version” of Jumanji tells the story of a video game, in which four teenagers are transported in the form of adult avatars with peculiar abilities. By joining forces they must complete the game’s missions in order to return to their usual life. Both new films are directed by Jake Kasdan. The producer of the franchise, Hiram Garcia, has already confirmed that Jumanji 4 is under development, but that the start of production will largely depend on the cast schedules, given the high demand for the actors. In an interview with Collider the producer has confirmed that the film will come “Definitely done” and hopes the script will be written very soon.

Garcia further explains that the film is next on director Kasdan’s agenda, who is currently busy with Red One, and that The Rock can’t wait to get back on set: “It will happen. It will definitely come true. We have a really big vision for this third Jumanji movie. We were just discussing it the other day. We will be presenting it to Sony soon. That film will be made, of course. We will make it after Red One and the dates should suit all the cast on schedule. As you can imagine Kevin [Hart] he’s super busy doing a million things, just like DJ is [Dwayne Johnson]. All the actors are super busy. We will probably have a script for this film soon. ”

Read also Jumanji: in Italy the first attraction inspired by the film